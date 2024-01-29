Photos: Go Behind The Scenes of THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL World Premiere

The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical is a joyous, uplifting celebration of the strange wonder of love, however and whenever we experience it. 

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Go behind the scenes of the world premiere production of The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical, based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the New Line Cinema film, with screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin. See photos from backstage here.

The cast inludes David Hunter (Henry) and Joanna Woodward (Clare), Tim Mahendran (Gomez), Hiba Elchikhe (Charisse) and Ross Dawes (Henry’s Dad) in The Time Traveller’s Wife: The Musical. 

Sorelle Marsh (MAMMA MIA!, West End) will play Henry’s Mum, Alwyne Taylor (Claus, The Lowry) will play the Librarian, Irfan Damani (The SpongeBob Musical, UK Tour) will play Clare’s Dad, Alexandra Doar (Narrator in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, UK Tour) will play Clare’s Mum, Alex Lodge (The Osmonds, UK and Ireland Tour) will play Jason/Mark and Helena Pipe (Blues For An Alabama Sky, National Theatre) will play Dr Kendrick. Also in the cast are Billie Hardy, Daniel George-Wright, Serina Mathew, Nathaniel Purnell and Bobby Windebank. The role of Young Clare and Alba will be shared by Ava Critchell, Lily Hanna, Poppy Pawson and Holly-Jade Roberts.

Henry and Clare’s relationship is like no other.  And yet, it’s like all others.  Clare is a talented sculptor and Henry is - well - a time traveller.  They meet, fall in love, and marry – but not in that order.  Flung apart by time but united by love, Henry is always trying to get back to Clare. Their journey is one of resilience, impossibilities and trying to hold on to each other when everything is pulling you apart. 

The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical is a joyous, uplifting celebration of the strange wonder of love, however and whenever we experience it.  The musical weaves a heart-breaking and soaring original musical score and lyrics by multi Grammy Award-winning composers Joss Stone and Dave Stewart with one of the most beloved novels of the last 50 years. With a book by Lauren Gunderson, additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, the production is directed by Bill Buckhurst and designed by Anna Fleischle, with choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Rory Beaton and Lucy Carter, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, sound FX design by Pete Malkin, musical supervision & arrangement by Nick Finlow, orchestrations by Malcolm Edmonstone and wigs, hair and make-up design by Susanna Peretz.  Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting. 

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

The Time Traveller's Wife
Tim Mahendran

The Time Traveller's Wife
Tim Mahendran

The Time Traveller's Wife
Tim Mahendran

The Time Traveller's Wife
Tim Mahendran, Hiba Elchikhe

The Time Traveller's Wife
The cast of THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE THE MUSICAL

The Time Traveller's Wife
The cast of THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE THE MUSICAL

The Time Traveller's Wife
Sorelle Marsh

The Time Traveller's Wife
Sorelle Marsh

The Time Traveller's Wife
Ross Dawes

The Time Traveller's Wife
Serina Mathew, Billie Hardy

The Time Traveller's Wife
Joanna Woodward

The Time Traveller's Wife
Joanna Woodward

The Time Traveller's Wife
Joanna Woodward

The Time Traveller's Wife
Hiba Elchikhe

The Time Traveller's Wife
Hiba Elchikhe

The Time Traveller's Wife
David Hunter

The Time Traveller's Wife
David Hunter

The Time Traveller's Wife
David Hunter

The Time Traveller's Wife
Behind the scenes of THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE THE MUSICAL

The Time Traveller's Wife
Alex Lodge, Alwyne Taylor




