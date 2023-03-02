Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Glenn Close Visits BAD CINDERELLA on Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella will officially open at the Imperial Theatre on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Glenn Close, who won the Tony Award for her performance in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, paid a visit to Webber's newest show on Broadway! See photos of the star at Bad Cinderella Below!

Now in previews, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella will officially open at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street) on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Bad Cinderella features a score by Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Zippel.

The complete cast of Bad Cinderella includes Linedy Genao as Cinderella, Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate, with Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as Swings.

Bad Cinderella is directed by Laurence Connor, with a book by Academy Award-winner Emerald Fennell and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter.

This modern retelling of the classic tale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.

Bad Cinderella
Glenn Close and the cast of "Bad Cinderella" including Linedy Genao, Carolee Carmello, Grace McLean, Jordan Dobson, Morgan Higgins, Sami Gayle, Christina Acosta Robinson, e Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kayleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepard, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters, with Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez and Lucas Thompson

Bad Cinderella
Glenn Close & the cast of "Bad Cinderella" including Linedy Genao, Carolee Carmello, Grace McLean, Jordan Dobson, Morgan Higgins, Sami Gayle and Christina Acosta Robinson

Bad Cinderella
Glenn Close and Linedy Genao

Bad Cinderella
Glenn Close and Linedy Genao

Bad Cinderella
Glenn Close and Linedy Genao

Bad Cinderella
Glenn Close and Linedy Genao

Bad Cinderella
Kristen Blodgette and Glenn Close

Bad Cinderella
Kristen Blodgette, Glenn Close and Linedy Genao

Bad Cinderella
David Lai, Kristen Blodgette and Glenn Close

Bad Cinderella
Glenn Close and the cast of "Bad Cinderella" including Linedy Genao, Carolee Carmello, Grace McLean, Jordan Dobson, Morgan Higgins, Sami Gayle, Christina Acosta Robinson, e Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kayleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepard, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters, with Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez and Lucas Thompson




Related Stories
INTO THE WOODs TaNika Gibson Takes Over Our Instagram Today! Photo
INTO THE WOOD's Ta'Nika Gibson Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Tune in to our Instagram story as Ta'Nika Gibson takes you behind the scenes of Into the Woods as they make their way to cities across the U.S. - starting with The Kennedy Center in D.C.!
Photos: Get A First Look At BAD CINDERELLA Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo
Photos: Get A First Look At BAD CINDERELLA Beginning Previews Tonight!
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella has just released the exclusive first image of leading-lady, Linedy Genao, as ‘Cinderella’ in the highly anticipated new musical ahead of tonight’s sold-out first preview. 
Video: Close, Buckley & Paige Send Well Wishes to Linedy Genao Photo
Video: Close, Buckley & Paige Send Well Wishes to Linedy Genao
Andrew Lloyd Webber's newest leading lady has some fan mail to address. Watch this video as Elaine Paige, Betty Buckley, and Glenn Close all send Linedy Genao well wishes for the first preview.
BAD CINDERELLAs Sarah Meahl Takes Over Our Instagram Today! Photo
BAD CINDERELLA's Sarah Meahl Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Tune in to our Instagram story as Sarah Meahl takes you behind the scenes of Bad Cinderella's first preview performance on Broadway!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Kristin Davis Visits KIMBERLY AKIMBO on BroadwayPhotos: Kristin Davis Visits KIMBERLY AKIMBO on Broadway
March 2, 2023

See Sex and the City star Kristin Davis visiting Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway!
Photos: Sam Smith, Samara Joy, Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Visit SOME LIKE IT HOTPhotos: Sam Smith, Samara Joy, Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Visit SOME LIKE IT HOT
March 2, 2023

See photos of stars Sam Smith, Samara Joy, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell visiting Some Like It Hot on Broadway!
Photos: Glenn Close Visits BAD CINDERELLA on BroadwayPhotos: Glenn Close Visits BAD CINDERELLA on Broadway
March 2, 2023

See photos of Glenn Close visiting Bad Cinderella on Broadway!
Photos: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy & A DOLL'S HOUSE Cast Celebrate The Jamie Lloyd Company's 10th AnniversaryPhotos: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy & A DOLL'S HOUSE Cast Celebrate The Jamie Lloyd Company's 10th Anniversary
March 2, 2023

See photos of Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and the cast of A Doll's House celebrating The Jamie Lloyd Company's 10th anniversary!
Photos: P!NK Proves She Goes Good With Green as She Visits WICKED on Broadway!Photos: P!NK Proves She Goes Good With Green as She Visits WICKED on Broadway!
March 2, 2023

See photos of P!NK visiting Wicked on Broadway!
share