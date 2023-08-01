Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of MJ

The North American Tour launch runs in Chicago beginning tonight through September 2, 2023.  

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23 Photo 2 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23
Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Photo 3 Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Photos: First Look at BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL on Broadway Photo 4 Photos: First Look at BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL on Broadway

MJ is now playing at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre and first look photographs of the national tour have just been released.  

Check out the photos below! 


The North American Tour launch runs in Chicago beginning tonight through September 2, 2023.  
 
He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to cities across the United States as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.   

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

MJ
Roman Banks and the cast

MJ
Roman Banks and the cast




RELATED STORIES

1
Full Cast Revealed For the First National Tour of MJ THE MUSICAL Photo
Full Cast Revealed For the First National Tour of MJ THE MUSICAL

The full cast has been revealed for the First National Tour of MJ the Musical, joining Roman Banks in the title role. Find out who's starring in the tour here!

More Hot Stories For You

Seth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million to Support The Entertainment Community FundSeth MacFarlane Donates $1 Million to Support The Entertainment Community Fund
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/30/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/30/23
Oscar Hammerstein Museum Secures Funding to Purchase Historic Highland FarmOscar Hammerstein Museum Secures Funding to Purchase Historic Highland Farm
BEACHES THE MUSICAL Will Make International Premiere at Theatre CalgaryBEACHES THE MUSICAL Will Make International Premiere at Theatre Calgary

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You