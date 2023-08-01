Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of MJ

MJ is now playing at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre and first look photographs of the national tour have just been released.

The North American Tour launch runs in Chicago beginning tonight through September 2, 2023.



He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to cities across the United States as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.