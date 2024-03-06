Photos: Get a First Look at John Behlmann, Saffron Burrows & More in CORRUPTION

The production is currently in previews and will open on Monday, March 11 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse.
The Lincoln Center Theater production of CORRUPTION, a new play by J.T. Rogers and directed by Bartlett Sher, is currently in previews and will open on Monday, March 11 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse.
Get a first look at photos below!
CORRUPTION features Dylan Baker, John Behlmann, Saffron Burrows, Anthony Cochrane, Sanjit De Silva, K. Todd Freeman, Eleanor Handley, Robyn Kerr, Sepideh Moafi, Seth Numrich, Michael Siberry, T. Ryder Smith and Toby Stephens.
The production has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington, and projections by 59 Productions/Benjamin Pearcy and Brad Peterson. Theresa Flanagan is the Stage Manager.
Photo credit: T. Charles Erickson
Anthony Cochrane and Toby Stephens
John Behlmann, Eleanor Handley and Toby Stephens
Sanjit De Silva and Toby Stephens
Seth Numrich, Dylan Baker and Saffron Burrows
The cast
