Photos & Video: Get a First Look at Antonio Banderas-Led COMPANY in Spain

An Antonio Banderas-led production of Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY in Spain will open at the Soho CaixaBank Theater in Malaga on November 17. Directed by Antonio Banderas, who plays Bobby, the musical features María Adamuz, Roger Berruezo, Albert Bolea, Lorena Calero, Lydia Fairén, Dulcinea Juárez, Silvia Luchetti, Anna Moliner, Julia Möller, Paco Morales, Marta Ribera, Carlos Seguí, Rubén Yuste, Nando González, and as standbys - Pepa Lucas, Beatriz Mur, Mariola Peña and Ángel Saavedra.

"The musical speaks of the commitment of friendship and of the couple, and makes me wonder if Bobby's character exists or is it a perception of the rest of the characters," Banderas shared.

Check out photos and video below!

Photo credit: Javier Naval

The cast of Company

The cast of Company