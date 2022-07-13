Photos: Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Betsy Wolfe, Lorna Courtney and More in & JULIET's Pre-Broadway Run

Tickets for the Broadway premiere of the Olivier Award-winning original musical & Juliet will go on sale to the general public today at 10:00 AM ET. The show also released never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos from its pre-Broadway engagement, which had a star-studded opening last week in Toronto.

Check out the photos below!

As previously announced, & Juliet will transfer directly to Broadway, with previews beginning October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17, 2022 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). With a book by David West Read, the Emmy Award-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," music from legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet uses some of the most beloved pop songs of the last three decades to tell a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love.

The show stars newcomer Lorna Courtney as 'Juliet,' already earning rave reviews for her performance, alongside Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as 'Lance,' Betsy Wolfe as 'Anne Hathaway' (no, not that one - the wife of William Shakespeare), Tony Award nominee Stark Sands as 'Shakespeare,' Justin David Sullivan as 'May,' Melanie La Barrie as 'Nurse' (who originated the role in the West End), Ben Jackson Walker as 'Romeo' and Philippe Arroyo as 'Francois,' all currently starring in the Toronto production. The current ensemble includes Brandon Antonio, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Katy Geraghty, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Michael Iván Carrier, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson