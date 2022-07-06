Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUNY
Photos: Get A First Look At Jeanna de Waal, Corbin Bleu & More in The Muny's MARY POPPINS

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is directed by John Tartaglia, choreographed by Patrick O'Neill, with music direction by Brad Haak.

Jul. 6, 2022  

The Muny's high-flying production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, is now on stage through July 13.

Get a first look at photos below!

The cast includes Jeanna de Waal (Mary Poppins), Corbin Bleu (Bert), Nehal Joshi (George Banks), Darlesia Cearcy (Bird Woman), Gabe Cytron (Michael Banks) Laila Fantroy (Jane Banks), Erin Davie (Winifred Banks), Zoe Vonder Haar (Mrs. Brill), Barrett Riggins (Robertson Ay), Whit Reichert (Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman), Jade Jones (Mrs. Corry) and Debby Lennon (Queen Victoria/Miss Andrew).

Rounding out the company are Taylor Marie Daniel, Matthew Davies, Joel Douglas, Francine Espiritu, Duane Martin Foster, Kaitlyn Frank, Anna Gassett, Alyssa Giannetti, Brett-Marco Glauser, Lynn Humphrey, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Abigail Isom, Maggie Kuntz, Ryan Lambert, Devin Neilson, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Michael James Reed, Michael Santomassimo, Dave Schoonover, Kelly Sheehan, Wesley Slade, Nathaniel Washington and Erin Wilson. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Robin L. McGee, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Alex Basco Koch, wig design by Kelley Jordan, associate choreography by Bryan Thomas Hunt, puppet design by Eric Wright from Puppet Kitchen, flying effects by ZFX, with production stage manager Larry Smiglewski.

Based on one of the most popular films in history, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is practically perfect in every way. Transporting audiences by umbrella to London at the turn of the last century, this Tony Award-winning stage adaptation features a carpet bag full of classics, including "Chim Chim Cher-ee," "Step in Time," "A Spoonful of Sugar" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

Photo credit: Julie A. Merkle and Phillip Hamer

Jeanna de Waal, Corbin Bleu

Company of Mary Poppins

Company of Mary Poppins

Corbin Bleu and the company of Mary Poppins

Corbin Bleu, Jeanna de Waal and the company of Mary Poppins

Darlesia Cearcy

Jeanna de Waal, Corbin Bleu and the company of Mary Poppins

Jeanna de Waal, Corbin Bleu and the company of Mary Poppins

Jeanna de Waal, Nehal Joshi, Gabe Cytron, Laila Fantroy, Erin Davie

Laila Fantory, Debby Lennon, Gabe Cytron

Laila Fantroy, Jade Jones, Gabe Cytron





