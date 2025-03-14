Photos: GHOSTS Opening Night at Lincoln Center Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, March 10, Lincoln Center Theater celebrated the opening night of its production of Ibsen’s Ghosts, featuring a new version by Mark O’Rowe and directed by Jack O’Brien. This production marks the 14th and final LCT collaboration between Jack O’Brien and Producing Artistic Director, André Bishop, as André will step down this June after 33 years at the helm of the institution.



The evening culminated in a post-performance reception in the lobby of the Vivian Beaumont Theater which was attended by friends, family and such guests as Uma Thurman, Marsha Mason, Sydney Lemmon, Ben Levi Ross, and J.T. Rogers.



Ghosts stars Ella Beatty as Regina, Billy Crudup as Pastor Manders, Levon Hawke as Oswald, Hamish Linklater as Engstrand and Lily Rabe as Helena Alving. The play features sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Scott Lehrer and Mark Bennet, and original music by Mark Bennett. Chris De Camillis is the Stage Manager.