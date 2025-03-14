Photos: GHOSTS Opening Night at Lincoln Center Theater

GHOSTS stars Ella Beatty as Regina, Billy Crudup as Pastor Manders, Levon Hawke as Oswald, Hamish Linklater as Engstrand and Lily Rabe as Helena Alving.
On Monday, March 10, Lincoln Center Theater celebrated the opening night of its production of Ibsen’s Ghosts, featuring a new version by Mark O’Rowe and directed by Jack O’Brien. This production marks the 14th and final LCT collaboration between Jack O’Brien and Producing Artistic Director, André Bishop, as André will step down this June after 33 years at the helm of the institution.
The evening culminated in a post-performance reception in the lobby of the Vivian Beaumont Theater which was attended by friends, family and such guests as Uma Thurman, Marsha Mason, Sydney Lemmon, Ben Levi Ross, and J.T. Rogers.
Ghosts stars Ella Beatty as Regina, Billy Crudup as Pastor Manders, Levon Hawke as Oswald, Hamish Linklater as Engstrand and Lily Rabe as Helena Alving. The play features sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Scott Lehrer and Mark Bennet, and original music by Mark Bennett. Chris De Camillis is the Stage Manager.
Photo credit: Chasi Annexy
Ella Beatty and Lily Rabe
Calum Bedborough and Billy Crudup
Levon Hawke, Ella Beatty and Guest
Sydney Lemmon and Ben Levi Ross
Sydney Lemmon, Ella Beatty and Ben Levi Ross
Calum Bedborough, Sadie Veach and guest
David Cumming and Guests
David Wells, Liv Rooth and Billy Crudup
Hamish Linklater and guests
Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe
Levon Hawke and Lily Rabe
Hamish Linklater and Ella Beatty
Hamish Linklater and Lily Rabe
The cast
David Manis, Liv Rooth, Sadie Veach and Calum Bedborough
Mark Bennett, Jack O'Brien, John Lee Beatty and Japhy Weidman
Rebecca Ashley and J.T. Rogers
Dr. Mariko Silver
Linda LeRoy Janklow and Kathleen Lacey
Marsha Mason and Guest