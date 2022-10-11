Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Tonya Pinkins, Francois Battiste & More in A RAISIN IN THE SUN

This innovative new production of an American classic fearlessly interrogates the American dream in the face of racial and economic strife.

Oct. 11, 2022  

The Public Theater's revival of A Raisin In The Sun written by Lorraine Hansberry and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, now in previews, will officially open on Wednesday, October 19, and run through Sunday, November 6.

Get a first look at photos below!

The cast of A Raisin In The Sun will include Francois Battiste (Walter Lee Younger), Toussaint Battiste (Travis Younger alternate), John Clay III (Joseph Asagai), Calvin Dutton (Bobo), Mister Fitzgerald (George Murchison), Perri Gaffney (Mrs. Johnson), Skyler Gallun (Understudy), Paige Gilbert (Beneatha Younger), Mandi Masden (Ruth Younger), Camden McKinnon (Travis Younger alternate), Jesse Pennington (Karl Lindner), Tonya Pinkins (Lena Younger), and N'yomi Stewart (Understudy).

Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin In The Sun comes to Astor Place this fall in Hansberry's Public Theater debut. Directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, this fresh look at a classic proves to be as provocative and powerful today as it was in 1959. Lena Younger has decided to use her late husband's life insurance to move her family out of their cramped apartment on Chicago's South Side. Her son, Walter Lee, has other ideas. This innovative new production of an American classic fearlessly interrogates the American dream in the face of racial and economic strife.

The production features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Karen Perry, lighting design by Alex Jainchill, sound design by Elisheba Ittoop, sound system design by Will Pickens, hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis, video design by Brittany Bland, prop management by Claire M. Kavanah, fight and intimacy direction by Teniece Divya Johnson, and movement direction by Rickey Tripp. Clarissa Marie Ligon will serve as production stage manager and Andie Burns will serve as stage manager.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in TOPDOG/UNDERDOGPhotos: First Look at Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
October 11, 2022

The strictly limited 16-week engagement of Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning TOPDOG/UNDERDOG is now previews, and will officially open on Thursday, October 20th. Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, it stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIand Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins. Get a first look at photos here!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/9/22Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/9/22
October 11, 2022

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/9/2022.
Kathryn MacMillan Named New Artistic Director of Inis Nua Theatre CompanyKathryn MacMillan Named New Artistic Director of Inis Nua Theatre Company
October 11, 2022

Inis Nua Theatre Company has announced new leadership for its much anticipated 19th season. After a nation-wide search, the Board of Directors has named Kathryn (KC) MacMillan is its new Artistic Director.
Coburn Goss, Wai Ching Ho & More to Star in BALD SISTERS World Premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyCoburn Goss, Wai Ching Ho & More to Star in BALD SISTERS World Premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
October 11, 2022

Steppenwolf Theatre Company is continuing its 47th season with the world premiere of Vichet Chum’s Bald Sisters, a brazen, comic examination of the ties that bind multigenerational families of immigrants together. Bald Sisters will feature Coburn Goss, Wai Ching Ho, Jennifer Lim, Pisay Pao and Nima Rakhshanifar.
The Entertainment Community Fund Announces Recipients of 2022 Alex Dubé Scholarship ProgramThe Entertainment Community Fund Announces Recipients of 2022 Alex Dubé Scholarship Program
October 11, 2022

The Entertainment Community Fund has announced five recipients of the 2022 Alex Dubé Scholarship Program. This year, the Entertainment Community Fund will award $10,000 scholarships to David Gonsier, Himerria Wortham, Matthew Walsh Bade, Theodore Watler, and Yayoi Kambara. 