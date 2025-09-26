Photos: First Look at TORERA at WP Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



First look photos have been released from the WP Theater production of Torera, Monet Hurst-Mendoza and director and choreographer Tatiana Pandiani’s heart-pounding drama about a woman breaking the molds of tradition through bullfighting.

Performances began Saturday, September 20 ahead of an official opening night of Sunday, October 5, for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 19 at WP Theater (2162 Broadway, at 76th Street).

Elena María Ramírez was born to be a torera, but it’s a rare feat for a woman in México's bullfighting scene. In order to enter the ring, she must defy society, her family, and legendary torero Don Rafael Cárdenas. Torera is a dynamic, epic family drama that swirls with the action, stakes, and the intrigue of the bullfighting ring.

Torera stars Jorge Cordova (“Black Mirror,” “FBI: Most Wanted”) as Don Rafael, Christian Jesús Galvis as Dancer, Jacqueline Guillén (The Equalizer, “Orange Is the New Black”) as Elena María Ramírez, Elena Hurst (Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992) as Pastora, Jared Machado (Buena Vista Social Club at ATC) as Tanok, and Andrea Soto as Dancer.

Set Design for Torera is by Emmie Finckel, Costume Design is by Rodrigo Muñoz, Lighting Design is by Yuki Nakase Link, Sound Design and Composition is by G Clausen, the Co-Movement and Intimacy Coordinators are Carter Gill and Skye Bronfenbrenner, Bullfighting Consultant is Rodrigo Ortiz, the Production Stage Manager is Alexis Nalbandian, and Assistant Stage Manager is Laura Pilar Gutierrez. Casting is done by Kelly Gillespie CSA, the Lead Prop Master/Fabricator will be RED Kadetsky, and the Associate Prop Master/Fabricator by Frank Barret.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus