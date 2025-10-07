Video: First Look at TORERA, Now Extended at WP Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Torera will extend its run at WP Theater through October 26th. You can now get a first look at footage of the production! Torera opened this past Sunday, October 5th.

Torera stars Jorge Cordova as Don Rafael, Christian Jesús Galvis as Dancer, Jacqueline Guillén as Elena María Ramírez, Elena Hurst as Pastora, Jared Machado as Tanok, and Andrea Soto as Dancer.

Torera is written by WP Theater Playwrights Lab alum, Monet Hurst-Mendoza ("Law and Order: SVU"), directed and choreographed by Tatiana Pandiani (Someone Spectacular, AZUL), both making their Off-Broadway debuts.

Elena María Ramírez was born to be a torera, but it’s a rare feat for a woman in México's bullfighting scene. In order to enter the ring, she must defy society, her family, and legendary torero Don Rafael Cárdenas. Torera is a dynamic, epic family drama that swirls with the action, stakes, and the intrigue of the bullfighting ring.