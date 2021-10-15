Photos: First Look at THE LEHMAN TRILOGY on Broadway!

Last night, the five-time Olivier AwardÂ® nominated epic play, The Lehman Trilogy, (finally) celebrated its triumphant Opening Night at the Nederlander Theatre. Starring Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Adrian Lester (in his Broadway debut), The Lehman Trilogy returns to Broadway after playing only three preview performances in March 2020. Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy is written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power.

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.â€¯The Lehman Trilogy is the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family. Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley reprise their critically acclaimed portrayals of the Lehman brothers, their sons, and grandsons, told in three parts presented as one evening in this "extraordinary theatrical experience" (The Daily Telegraph). And the company welcomes the heralded Adrian Lester for this special Broadway engagement in his Broadway debut.

The Lehman Trilogy was first commissioned by originating producer Neal Street Productions and developed and co-produced with the National Theatre at the Lyttelton Theatre in 2018, followed by an acclaimed SRO run at the Park Avenue Armory in the Spring of 2019, before returning to London for a 16 week sold-out run at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End, May to August 2019.