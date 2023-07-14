Photos: First Look at THE COTTAGE, Now Playing on Broadway!

By: Jul. 14, 2023

All new production photos have been released from Broadway's new comedy, The Cottage, written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander making his Broadway directorial debut. 

The Cottage is now in previews and opens on July 24 at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited engagement through October 29.

Check out the photos below! 

The Cottage stars Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”), Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”), Nehal Joshi (The Phantom of the Opera), and Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice). Understudies Michelle Federer (Wicked OBC), Matthew Floyd Miller (“American Crime Story: Impeachment”), Tony Roach (Flying Over Sunset), and Jamie Ann Romero (“The Punisher”) complete the cast.

Set in the bucolic English countryside in 1923, The Cottage is a rollicking tale of sex, betrayal and love which explodes when one woman decides to be wildly indiscreet about her indiscretions and expose her latest affair to both her husband — and to her lover’s wife. The true meaning of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as an unpredictable and hilarious web of secrets begins to unravel.

The creative team is Paul Tate dePoo III (Scene Design), Sydney Maresca (Costume Design), Jiyoun “Jiji” Chang (Lighting Design), Justin Ellington (Sound Design), and Laura Stanczyk (Casting Director).

The Cottage is produced by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals (Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner, Tracey McFarland), Martian Entertainment (Carl White, Gregory Rae), and Cornice Productions (Eric Cornell, Jack Sennott). Broadway & Beyond Theatricals will Executive Produce and Martian Entertainment serves as General Manager.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

The Cottage
Laura Bell Bundy (Sylvia)

The Cottage
Laura Bell Bundy (Sylvia) and Eric McCormack (Beau)

The Cottage
Laura Bell Bundy (Sylvia) and Eric McCormack (Beau)

The Cottage
Eric McCormack (Beau)

The Cottage
Dana Steingold (Dierdre), Eric McCormack (Beau) and Lilli Cooper (Marjorie)

The Cottage
Dana Steingold (Dierdre) and Eric McCormack (Beau)

The Cottage
Dana Steingold (Dierdre) and Eric McCormack (Beau)

The Cottage
Laura Bell Bundy (Sylvia)

The Cottage
Laura Bell Bundy (Sylvia), Alex Moffat (Clarke), Lilli Cooper (Marjorie), Eric McCormack (Beau) and Dana Steingold (Dierdre)

The Cottage
Eric McCormack (Beau), Laura Bell Bundy (Sylvia), Alex Moffat (Clarke), Lilli Cooper (Marjorie) and Dana Steingold (Dierdre)

The Cottage
Dana Steingold (Dierdre), Lilli Cooper (Marjorie) and Laura Bell Bundy (Sylvia)

The Cottage
Dana Steingold (Dierdre), Laura Bell Bundy (Sylvia), Eric McCormack (Beau), Alex Moffat (Clarke), Nehal Joshi (Richard)

The Cottage
Eric McCormack (Beau) and Laura Bell Bundy (Sylvia)




