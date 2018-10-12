Photos: First Look at Stockard Channing, Hugh Dancy and the Cast of APOLOGIA

Get a first look below at Roundabout Theatre Company's Off-Broadway premiere of Alexi Kaye Campbell's Apologia, directed by Daniel Aukin.

The cast includes Stockard Channing as "Kristin," Hugh Dancy as "Peter" and "Simon," Megalyn Echikunwoke as "Claire," Talene Monahon as "Trudi" and John Tillinger as "Hugh."

You do not mess with Kristin Miller. In the 1960s, she was a radical activist and political protester. Now a celebrated art historian, the publication of her memoir threatens to split her family apart. But Kristin has never been one to shy away from a fight.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

