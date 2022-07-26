Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES Film

The new film is set to begin streaming on September 23.

Jul. 26, 2022  

Netflix has shared a first look at Solea Pfeiffer (Evita, Almost Famous) and Joshua Boone (Skeleton Crew, Holler If Ya Hear Me) in Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Blues. The new film is set to begin streaming on September 23.

A sweeping tale of forbidden love, A JAZZMAN'S BLUES unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

Written, directed and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold.

The film features an original song performed by Ruth B., songs arranged and produced by multi-Grammy winner & two-time Academy Award nominee Terence Blanchard, music by Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen.

Solea Pfeiffer first came onto the scene when cast in the 2016 production of West Side Story at the Hollywood Bowl, opposite Jeremy Jordan and Karen Olivo. She then went on to star in the first national tour of Hamilton, playing Eliza.

Pfeiffer starred in the New York City Center's production of Evita. She was Guenevere in the one-night-only performance of Camelot, alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda. She also starred in the 2019 production of Songs for a New World with Almost Famous co-star, Colin Donnell. Pfeiffer will be making her Broadway debut this fall in Almost Famous.

Joshua Boone has been seen on Broadway in Skeleton Crew, Network, and Holler If Ya Hear Me. His Off-Broadway credits include All the Natalie Portmans (MCC Theatre), Actually (Manhattan Theatre Club), Mother Courage & Her Children (Classic Stage Company).

Check out the new photos here:

Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES Film
Director Tyler Perry and Joshua Boone as Bayou

Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES Film
Solea Pfeiffer as Leanne and Joshua Boone as Bayou

Photo: Jace Downs / ©2022 Netflix



Related Articles

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: BET+ Shares THE MS. PAT SHOW Season Two Trailer
July 26, 2022

The Ms. Pat Show, which received a Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series”, is a BET+ multi-camera sitcom that’s inspired by the stand-up comedy and memoir of comedian Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams. The show follows a fictionalized version of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom and stand-up performer in middle America.
Dom Dolla Announced as Headliner for Up & Up Festival
July 26, 2022

The Monster Energy Up & Up concept is like the Final Four of College Music Festivals: Up & Up ambassador teams rally their student bodies in an intense 48-hour campaign to generate the most ticket pre-sales to a festival that they will co-produce — but only if their school wins. The festival only processes credit cards from the winning schools. 
Little Dragon Release a Remix of OLAN's 'Wake & Return'
July 26, 2022

The Swedish quartet has established itself as one of the world’s most beloved bands. Unafraid to experiment and continually evolve their sound, Little Dragon have released six studio albums, each genre-defying as the last, whilst also collaborating with the likes of Gorillaz, SBTRKT, Flume, De La Soul and many more.
'Judy Garland: The Greatest Night in Show Business History' 1961 Concert to Be Released on High-Definition Audio
July 26, 2022

The Canadian label High Definition Tape Transfers, Inc. (HDTT), which specializes in high-definition releases of classical, jazz and pop classics and whose extensive catalogue ranges from Duke Ellington to Gustav Mahler, is proud to release the high-definition release of Judy Garland: The Greatest Night in Show Business History.
Taimane Releases New Single 'Pipeline's Daughter'
July 26, 2022

The single, “Pipeline’s Daughter,” and accompanying music video are available now. In June, Taimane kicked off her first tour since before the pandemic playing a string of dates across the United Kingdom including performances at the Glastonbury Festival sharing the bill with 2022 headliners Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar.