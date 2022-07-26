Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer & Joshua Boone in Tyler Perry's A JAZZMAN'S BLUES Film

Netflix has shared a first look at Solea Pfeiffer (Evita, Almost Famous) and Joshua Boone (Skeleton Crew, Holler If Ya Hear Me) in Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Blues. The new film is set to begin streaming on September 23.

A sweeping tale of forbidden love, A JAZZMAN'S BLUES unspools forty years of secrets and lies soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

Written, directed and produced by Academy Award honoree Tyler Perry, the film stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne alongside an ensemble cast that includes Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Milauna Jemai Jackson, Brent Antonello, Brad Benedict, Kario Marcel, Lana Young and Ryan Eggold.

The film features an original song performed by Ruth B., songs arranged and produced by multi-Grammy winner & two-time Academy Award nominee Terence Blanchard, music by Aaron Zigman and choreography by Debbie Allen.

Solea Pfeiffer first came onto the scene when cast in the 2016 production of West Side Story at the Hollywood Bowl, opposite Jeremy Jordan and Karen Olivo. She then went on to star in the first national tour of Hamilton, playing Eliza.

Pfeiffer starred in the New York City Center's production of Evita. She was Guenevere in the one-night-only performance of Camelot, alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda. She also starred in the 2019 production of Songs for a New World with Almost Famous co-star, Colin Donnell. Pfeiffer will be making her Broadway debut this fall in Almost Famous.

Joshua Boone has been seen on Broadway in Skeleton Crew, Network, and Holler If Ya Hear Me. His Off-Broadway credits include All the Natalie Portmans (MCC Theatre), Actually (Manhattan Theatre Club), Mother Courage & Her Children (Classic Stage Company).

