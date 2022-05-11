Photos: First Look at ROMEO & BERNADETTE Off-Broadway

The Off-Broadway production of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, with book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman, music adapted from classic Italian melodies, directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, and starring the original cast, is now being presented at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street - between 10th and 11th Avenues). Performances began May 3, 2022 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, June 26, 2022at 3:00PM. Opening Night is Monday, May 16, 2022 at 7:00PM.

Check out photos below!

Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.

The returning original cast for Romeo & Bernadette features Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (Romeo & Bernadette), Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Michael Notardonato (Romeo & Bernadette), Ari Raskin (Romeo & Bernadette), Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush) Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone), with Lisa Graye (Friends! The Musical Parody), Charlie Marcus (A Bronx Tale), Charles Osborne (Spamilton), Lyn Philistine (Monty Python's Spamalot), and Daniel Wisniewski (Gone with the Wind - Int'l Tour).

The creative team includes Walt Spangler (Scenic Design), Joseph Shrope (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), Andrew Keister (Sound Design), Aaron Gandy (Musical Director), Steve Orich (Musical Supervision/Arrangements/Orchestrations), Kathryn Wright (Associate Choreographer). Christine Viega is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting, CSA.

Romeo & Bernadette was developed and presented by Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) at A.R.T./NY Theatres. The production received nominations for "Best Musical" (Off Broadway Alliance), "Outstanding Lyrics - Mark Saltzman" and "Outstanding Book of a Musical" - Mark Saltzman" (Drama Desk Awards) and was awarded "Best Book" (Mark Saltzman) and "Best Supporting Actress" (Judy McLane) by the Outer Critics Circle.

Romeo & Bernadette plays the following performance schedule: Tuesdays at 7pm, (beginning May 18) Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm.

NOW ON SALE: Tickets are priced at $79 (Premium seats $99) and may be purchased by visiting www.romeoandbernadette.com.

Photo credit: Russ Rowland



Anna Kostakis and Nikita Burshteyn



Anna Kostakis



Judy McLane, Troy Valjean Rucker, Carlos Lopez, Viet Vo



Viet Vo and Zach Schanne



Nikita Burshteyn and Michael Notardonato



Michael Notardonato, Michael Marotta, Nikita Burshteyn



Viet Vo



Anna Kostakis and Judy McLane



Michael Marotta, Nikita Burshteyn, Troy Valjean Rucker, Ari Raskin, Viet Vo, Michael Notardonato, Zach Schanne



Nikita Burshteyn

Anna Kostakis



Anna Kostakis, Zach Schanne, Nikita Burshteyn



Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker, Anna Kostakis



Michael Notardonato, Nikita Burshteyn, Michael Marotta



Anna Kostakis and Nikita Burshteyn



Judy McLane and Anna Kostakis



Anna Kostakis, Troy Valjean Rucker, Nikita Burshteyn



Nikita Burshteyn, Anna Kostakis



Ari Raskin, Michael Notardonato, Nikita Burshteyn, Anna Kostakis

