Photos: First Look at Portraits of the Cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

You can now see First Look Character Portraits for Once Upon A One More Time, the new Broadway musical powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears.

Check out the photos below!

Photographed by Emilio Madrid at Corner Studio in NYC, the portraits feature the "non-royals" of the cast including two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Mean Girls) as Stepmother, two-time Tony Award nominee Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy, Hulu's "The Great") as The Narrator, comedienne Brooke Dillman ("The Wayne Brady Show", "The Office") as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Bring It On) as Stepsister Belinda, and Tess Soltau (Wicked, "The Good Fight") as Stepsister Betany.

Helmed by internally acclaimed, Drama Desk-nominated Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid), Once Upon A One More Time begins previews this Saturday, May 13, 2023, and celebrates its opening night on Thursday, June 22, 2023 on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

The original Broadway cast is led by Briga Heelan ("Great News", "Ground Floor") as Cinderella, Justin Guarini ("American Idol", Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White, all reprising the roles they originated in the world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time, which played a sold-out, extended engagement at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C, from November 29, 2021-January 9, 2022.