Photos: First Look at Portraits of the Cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Once Upon A One More Time begins previews this Saturday, May 13, 2023, and celebrates its opening night on Thursday, June 22, 2023 on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES Photo 1 The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES
BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 3 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press! Photo 4 Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press!

You can now see First Look Character Portraits for Once Upon A One More Time, the new Broadway musical powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears.

Check out the photos below!

Photographed by Emilio Madrid at Corner Studio in NYC, the portraits feature the "non-royals" of the cast including two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Mean Girls) as Stepmother, two-time Tony Award nominee Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy, Hulu's "The Great") as The Narrator, comedienne Brooke Dillman ("The Wayne Brady Show", "The Office") as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Bring It On) as Stepsister Belinda, and Tess Soltau (Wicked, "The Good Fight") as Stepsister Betany.

Helmed by internally acclaimed, Drama Desk-nominated Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid), Once Upon A One More Time begins previews this Saturday, May 13, 2023, and celebrates its opening night on Thursday, June 22, 2023 on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

The original Broadway cast is led by Briga Heelan ("Great News", "Ground Floor") as Cinderella, Justin Guarini ("American Idol", Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White, all reprising the roles they originated in the world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time, which played a sold-out, extended engagement at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C, from November 29, 2021-January 9, 2022.



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Photo
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets

Watch a special sneak peek video clip of the cast of Once Upon a One More Time in rehearsals!

Video: Justin Guarini Channels Britney in Rehearsals for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Photo
Video: Justin Guarini Channels Britney in Rehearsals for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Once Upon a One More Time is the new musical comedy that flips the script on famous fairytales, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears. An all new rehearsal video has been released featuring the cast performing 'Circus'. Check out the video here!

Video: Watch the Trailer for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Watch the trailer for Once Upon a One More Time on Broadway!

Brooke Dillman, Ryann Redmond, Tess Soltau, and More Complete Broadway Cast Of ONCE UPON A Photo
Brooke Dillman, Ryann Redmond, Tess Soltau, and More Complete Broadway Cast Of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

The complete cast has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Once Upon A One More Time, the new musical comedy that flips the script on famous fairytales, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears. Learn more about who is starring in the production here!


More Hot Stories For You

AN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE To Be Presented By National Queer Theater And Musical Theatre Factory At MCC TheaterAN EVENING WITH L MORGAN LEE To Be Presented By National Queer Theater And Musical Theatre Factory At MCC Theater
Photos: First Look at Portraits of the Cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIMEPhotos: First Look at Portraits of the Cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Jordan Litz To Assume the Role of 'Fiyero' in WICKED This MonthJordan Litz To Assume the Role of 'Fiyero' in WICKED This Month
Sammi Cannold to Direct World Premiere of RENT in Concert at the Kennedy CenterSammi Cannold to Direct World Premiere of RENT in Concert at the Kennedy Center

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU