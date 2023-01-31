Photos: First Look at Norbert Leo Butz, George Abud, Mary Beth Peil & More in CORNELIA STREET World Premiere
Cornelia Street is now in performances will open Tuesday, February 14th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 5th.
Get a first look at production photos of Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere production of Cornelia Street, a new musical, below!
Cornelia Street features a book by Simon Stephens, music and lyrics by Mark Eitzel, choreography by Hope Boykin, and directed by Neil Pepe. Cornelia Street is now in performances will open Tuesday, February 14th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 5th, Off-Broadway at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).
Cornelia Street features George Abud (The Band's Visit), two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz (My Fair Lady), Esteban Andres Cruz (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), Gizel Jiménez (Netflix's Tick, Tick... Boom!, Wicked), Jordan Lage (American Buffalo), Kevyn Morrow (Hadestown), Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia), Lena Pepe (Off-Broadway Debut), and Ben Rosenfield ("Mrs. America").
In a back street in the West Village, Jacob Towney tries to save the restaurant that has been his home for longer than he can remember and release his daughter to the life he dreams she can have. His place is a home for the odd ghosts of the Village. It is out of place and out of time and running out of luck.
Cornelia Street features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Chris Fenwick, orchestrations by John Clancy, music contractor Antoine Silverman, and casting by The Telsey Office; Rachel Hoffman, CSA. Jennifer Rogers will serve as the production stage manager.
Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster
Norbert Leo Butz (Jacob, center) with (l-r) Kevyn Morrow, Ben Rosenfield, Mary Beth Peil, Lena Pepe, Esteban Andres Cruz and George Abud
Lena Pepe and Norbert Leo Butz
George Abud and Ben Rosenfield
George Abud (center) with Lena Pepe and Esteban Andres Cruz
Norbert Leo Butz, Ben Rosenfield and Gizel Jiménez
Ben Rosenfield and Norbert Leo Butz
Kevyn Morrow and Norbert Leo Butz
George Abud, Esteban Andres Cruz , Mary Beth Peil, Ben Rosenfield, Gizel Jiménez and Norbert Leo Butz
George Abud, Ben Rosenfield, Mary Beth Peil, Esteban Andres Cruz, Gizel Jiménez and Norbert Leo Butz
Mary Beth Peil (center) and Norbert Leo Butz
