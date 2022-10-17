Photos: First Look at Melissa Etheridge's MY WINDOW - A JOURNEY THROUGH LIFE

Production photos have been released of the world premiere of Grammy & Academy Award winner Melissa Etheridge's new Off-Broadway theatrical solo show, Melissa Etheridge Off-Broadway: My Window - A Journey Through Life. The sold-out three-week residency at New World Stages plays through October 29 only.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge has lit up airwaves and arenas across the world for more than two decades with instant classics like "I'm the Only One," "Come to My Window," "I Want to Come Over", and more. In her world premiere Off Broadway solo show, the Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer/songwriter offers an experience like never before, inviting theatergoers into an exhilarating evening of storytelling and music - in an intimate venue of 500 seats. From tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights - with all of life's hits and deep cuts between - Etheridge opens her heart & soul on stage to fearlessly dazzle audiences of all generations.

My Window - A Journey Through Life is written by Melissa Etheridge, with additional material by Linda Wallem Etheridge ("Nurse Jackie" showrunner, "That '70s Show"), and directed by Amy Tinkham (Aerosmith's "Deuces Are Wild" Las Vegas Residency, Dancing with the Stars Live). The creative team includes scenic design by Emmy Award nominee Bruce Rodgers (Super Bowl Halftime shows since 2010), lighting design by Abigail Rosen Holmes (Phish, David Byrne's "Contemporary Color"), Projection Design by Olivia Sebesky (James Taylor, Chad Deity), and sound design by Colle Bustin (West Side Story). Joining Etheridge on stage in the production is Kate Owens as "The Roadie." Melissa Etheridge Off-Broadway: My Window - A Journey Through Life is produced by Michael Cohl and EMC Presents, in association with Larry Mestel, Deborah Klein, and Steven Greener for Primary Wave Music.

MELISSA ETHERIDGE (Writer/ Performer) stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and "Ain't It Heavy," for which she won a Grammy® in 1992. Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993). The collection featured the massive hits, "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy® Award for Best Female Rock Performance. In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the hit single, "I Want to Come Over." Her astounding success that year led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996.

In February 2007, Melissa Etheridge celebrated a career milestone with a victory in the "Best Song" category at the Academy® Awards for "I Need to Wake Up," written for the Al Gore documentary on global warming, An Inconvenient Truth. As a performer and songwriter, Etheridge has shown herself to be an artist who has never allowed "inconvenient truths" to keep her down. Earlier in her recording career, Etheridge acknowledged her sexual orientation when it was considered less than prudent to do so. In October 2004, Etheridge was diagnosed with breast cancer, a health battle that, with her typical tenacity, she won. Despite losing her hair from chemotherapy, Etheridge appeared on the 2005 Grammy® telecast to sing "Piece of My Heart" in tribute to Janis Joplin. By doing so she gave hope to many women afflicted with the disease.

On October 7, 2016 Melissa Etheridge released Memphis Rock & Soul, her first album since 2014's critically lauded This Is M.E. Recorded at Royal Studios in Memphis, the album received stellar reviews from the likes of Entertainment Weekly, Parade, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter and more. She followed that up with the release of The Medicine Show in April, 2019. For The Medicine Show, Melissa reunited with celebrated producer John Shanks and sounds as rousing as ever, bringing a new level of artistry to her 15th studio recording. The Medicine Show deals with universal themes of renewal, reconciliation, reckoning, compassion and, most profoundly, healing.

In June of 2020, Etheridge launched her own live streaming subscription and single ticket concert platform, Etheridge TV and has done over 200 live streams in 2020. On September 17, 2021, Melissa released a new album called One Way Out. The 9-track album is a collection of songs Etheridge wrote in the late '80s and early '90s that never made the cut....until now! The time is finally right, and fans will finally get a deeper glimpse to who Melissa was then.