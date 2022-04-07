Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AMERICAN BUFFALO
Click Here for More Articles on AMERICAN BUFFALO

Photos: First Look at Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell & Darren Criss in AMERICAN BUFFALO

pixeltracker

This play returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin,

Apr. 7, 2022  

American Buffalo will open at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W 50th Street) on Thursday, April 14, 2022, exactly two years after it was originally scheduled to open, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement.

Get a first look at photos below!

Emmy & Tony Award® winner Laurence Fishburne, Academy Award® & Golden Globe winner Sam Rockwell and Emmy Award & Golden Globe winner Darren Criss star in the Broadway revival of David Mamet's American Buffalo.

Three small time hustlers want a bigger cut of the American dream. David Mamet's classic about loyalty and greed returns to Broadway more explosive and pointed than ever, exposing a timely American truth: crime and business are two sides of the same coin, under the direction of Neil Pepe (Tony-winning Artistic Director of Atlantic Theater Company).


Get the best prices on tickets to American Buffalo - click here.

BWW Class
Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You