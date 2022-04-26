Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE in the West End

Emmy Award-winning actor Jodie Comer, best known for her acclaimed performance as the assassin Villanelle in the series Killing Eve, is making her West End stage debut in Prima Facie, a play from Australian playwright Suzie Miller.

The thriller will play at the Harold Pinter Theatre through Saturday, June 18th 2022.

Tessa is a criminal lawyer at the top of her game who knows the law permits no room for emotion. To win, you just need to believe in the rules. And Tessa loves to win, even when defending clients accused of sexual assault. Her court-ordained duty trumps her feminism. But when she finds herself on the other side of the bar, Tessa is forced into the shadows of doubt she's so ruthlessly cast over other women.

Turning courts of law into a different kind of stage, this taut, rapid-fire and gripping one-woman show exposes the shortcomings of a patriarchal justice system where it's her word against his.