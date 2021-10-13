Photo: First Look at Jennifer Nettles as Jenna in WAITRESS on Broadway!

Grammy Award Winner Jennifer Nettles takes the stage in Broadway's Waitress as Jenna next Tuesday October 19 - get a first look at Nettles in character below!

Waitress is currently playing a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street, NYC) through January 9, 2022.

The current Broadway cast includes Grammy winner Sara Bareilles (Jenna), Eric Anderson (Cal), Ashley Blanchet (Dawn), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Dakin Matthews (Joe), Maiesha McQueen (Becky) and Joe Tippett (Earl). The ensemble is Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, Gerianne PÃ©rez, Stephanie Torns, Hattie Cecelia Tutalo, Nyla Watson and Nora Lincoln Weiner.

Beginning October 19, in addition to Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Jennifer Nettles joining the cast, Nik Dodani (Dear Evan Hansen) will take over the role of Ogie, and former Waitress cast members Erich Bergen and Ben Thomspon will return to the roles of Dr. Pomatter and Earl respectively.

Tickets are available in person at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Box office hours are Monday 10:00am till 6:00pm, Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00am till curtain, and Sunday Noon till curtain. Tickets are also available at WaitressTheMusical.com, Telecharge.com and by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400. Best Availability is on Wednesday evening October 20 at 7 PM.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy Winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The Waitress design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Christopher Akerlind and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress is one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history, playing more than 1500 performances at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Waitress has also played successful productions on US National Tours, London's West End and around the world. New international productions, including US and UK tours, will head out as local pandemic restrictions ease up.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

The Waitress original motion picture was produced by Michael Roiff / Night & Day Productions. The musical's world premiere was produced by the American Repertory Theatre at Harvard University, August 2, 2015 (Diane Paulus Artistic Director and Diane Borger, Producer).