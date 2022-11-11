Photos: First Look at Isaac Mizrahi as 'Amos Hart' in CHICAGO

Isaac Mizrahi recently joined the Broadway company of Chicago as Amos Hart.
See photos below!
The cast of Chicago currently features Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.
The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now playing at New York's Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). Celebrating 26 years on Broadway, Chicago is Broadway's longest running American musical.
The current cast also includes David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto, Christine Cornish Smith and Brian Spitulnik.
With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.
Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.
Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by Stewart/Whitley and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.
Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.
Broadway's longest running American musical has reached another milestone! On Monday, November 14th, the Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit musical Chicago celebrates its 26th year as a Broadway institution.
Fashion designer, media personality, and cabaret star, Isaac Mizrahi has taken his first bows as Amos Hart in CHICAGO on Broadway! Mizrahi is playing a three-week limited engagement through November 26 at the Ambassador Theatre. See video of his opening night curtain call!
The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. After a two year Pandemic Pause 'Broadway's Carols for a Cure 2022' is back with the 22nd recording that embodies the spirit of the season like nothing else can.
What did our critic think of CHICAGO THE MUSICAL Still Dazzles
