Photos: First Look at Idina Menzel & More in WILD: A MUSICAL BECOMING

American Repertory Theater’s concert production of WILD: A Musical Becoming opened officially on Thursday, December 9 and plays through January 2, 2022.

Dec. 10, 2021  

WILD: A Musical Becoming is a new musical fable about a single mother (played by Idina Menzel) struggling to hold on to her family farm and connect with her teenage daughter (played by YDE), whose determination to save the planet endows her and her friends with powers they never knew they had. Inspired by the show's theme of caring for the planet, this concert production embraces regenerative practice and invites audiences to use their imagination to set the scene.

Get a first look at photos below!

Idina Menzel is confirmed to perform the role of Bea through December 23. Crystal Monee Hall (RENT and Kristen Chenowith's For the Girls on Broadway, Chasing Magic at A.R.T.) will perform December 27 - January 2.

Photo credit: Maggie Hall/Nile Scott Studios

YDE and Idina Menzel

Paravi Das, Luke Ferrari, YDE and Brittany Campbell

Luke Ferrari, YDE, and Paravi Das with members of the Boston Children's Chorus

YDE

Josh Lamon, Javier Muñoz, and Michael Williams

Paravis Das and Luke Ferrari with members of the Boston Children's Chorus

YDE and the Boston Children's Chorus

Idina Menzel with Brittany Campbell, Javier Muñoz, and members of the Boston Children's Chorus

Javier Muñoz and Luke Ferrari with members of the Boston Children's Chorus

Deborah S. Craig and Kingsley Leggs


