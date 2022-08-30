Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Theatre Royal Bath

Performances run through 10 September.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Into The Woods is now playing at Theatre Royal Bath. Check out first look photos below!

The award-winning, experienced West End cast includes Julian Bleach [co-creator of the Olivier Award-winning Shockheaded Peter, The Grinning Man] as Mysterious Man, Audrey Brisson [Olivier nominee for Amélie, Outlander] as Cinderella, Nicola Hughes [Olivier nominee for Fosse and Porgy and Bess] as the Witch, Rhashan Stone [All About Eve at the Noël Coward, Finding Alice] as the Baker, and Alex Young [Follies at The National Theatre, South Pacific] as the Baker's Wife.

They are joined by Gillian Bevan [Olivier Audience Award for Billy Elliot] as Jack's mother, Nathanael Campbell [Stage Debut Award nominee for Come From Away] as the Wolf / the Prince, Maria Conneely who will make her musical theatre debut as Rapunzel, Lauren Conroy who will make her professional stage debut as Little Red Riding Hood, Phoebe Fildes [The Mousetrap, Hamlet] as Lucinda, Samuel Holmes [Crazy For You, Kiss Me, Kate] as the Steward, Charlotte Jaconelli [Heathers the Musical, Sweet Charity] as Florinda, Henry Jenkinson making his UK theatre debut as the Prince, and Barney Wilkinson [Sunset Boulevard, Bat Out of Hell] as Jack.

In this production, the story unfolds through the inquisitive eyes of a young girl playing with a Victorian toy theatre. Once upon a time in this enchanted world, a baker and his wife set out to reverse the curse which has left them childless. Along the way, they meet Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Cinderella and her stepsisters, two charming Princes, Jack (of beanstalk fame) and, of course, a Witch! In the end, this brilliantly one-of-a-kind musical is about the stories we tell, the paths we take and the lessons we pass on.

This imaginative and delightfully playful new production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's INTO THE WOODS arrives as a timely celebration of the late composer's unparalleled impact on musical theatre. This much-loved masterpiece combines some of the best-known fairytales into a captivating musical adventure. The winner of multiple Tony and Olivier Awards, Into the Woods was recently adapted into a major film with an all-star cast led by Meryl Streep and James Corden.




