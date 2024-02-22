Photos: First Look at Encores! JELLY'S LAST JAM

Jelly’s Last Jam runs through March 3 at New York City Center.
Up next in the New York City Center Encores! season is Jelly’s Last Jam, led by director Robert O’Hara with choreography by Edgar Godineaux and tap choreography by Dormeshia, with Guest Music Director Jason Michael Webb leading The Encores! Orchestra.
Jelly’s Last Jam is an electrifying musical telling the story of jazz through its self-proclaimed inventor and secured nine Tony nominations, three wins, and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book for the original 1992 Broadway production.
The cast includes Nicholas Christopher as Jelly, John Clay III as Jack the Bear, Joaquina Kalukango as Anita, Tiffany Mann as Miss Mamie, Okieriete Onaodowan as Buddy Bolden Billy Porter as Chimney Man, Leslie Uggams as Gran Mimi, and Alaman Diadhiou in his New York stage debut as Young Jelly.
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Nicholas Christopher and cast
Joaquina Kalukango and Nicholas Christopher
Nicholas Christopher and Billy Porter
Nicholas Christopher and cast
Alaman Diadhiou and cast
Tiffany Mann and cast
Paul Niebanck, Nicholas Christopher, James Patterson
Okieriete Onaodowan and Tiffany Mann
Cast of Jelly's Last Jam
Allison M. Williams, Stephanie Pope Lofgren, Mamie Duncan-Gibbs
Billy Porter and cast
