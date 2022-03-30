Photos: First Look at Debra Messing & More in BIRTHDAY CANDLES
Birthday Candles will open at the American Airlines Theatre on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Previews are currently underway for Roundabout Theatre Company's New York premiere of Birthday Candles by Noah Haidle, starring Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, directed by Vivienne Benesch. Birthday Candles will open officially on Sunday, April 10, 2022. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).
The cast stars Debra Messing as "Ernestine," Enrico Colantoni as "Kenneth," Tony Award nominee John Earl Jelks as "Matt/William" with Crystal Finn as "Joan/Alex/Beth," Susannah Flood as "Alice/Madeline/Ernie," and Christopher Livingston as "Billy/John."
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Debra Messing, Christopher Livingston, Susannah Flood
Enrico Colantoni, Debra Messing
Susannah Flood, Enrico Colantoni, Debra Messing, Christopher Livingston, John Earl Jelks, Crystal Finn
Christopher Livingston, Debra Messing
Christopher Livingston, Debra Messing, Crystal Finn, John Earl Jelks, Susannah Flood
John Earl Jelks, Debra Messing