Photos: First Look at D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley & Chris Sullivan in THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, is currently in previews and will officially open on April 20th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).
Get a first look at photos below!
The production stars Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "A League of Their Own"), Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley ("Scandal," "The Unit"), and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us," Hadestown).
When a troupe of really, really well-meaning theater artists attempt to put on a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving school pageant, things get messy. Hilarious and poignant, this delicious play skewers everything right, wrong, and woke in America.
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
D'Arcy Carden, Scott Foley, and Chris Sullivan
D'Arcy Carden and Katie Finneran
D'Arcy Carden, Chris Sullivan, Katie Finneran, and Scott Foley
Chris Sullivan and D'Arcy Carden
Scott Foley and Katie Finneran
Chris Sullivan and Scott Foley