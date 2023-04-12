Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley & Chris Sullivan in THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

The Thanksgiving Play is currently in previews and will officially open on April 20th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, is currently in previews and will officially open on April 20th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Get a first look at photos below!

The production stars Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "A League of Their Own"), Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley ("Scandal," "The Unit"), and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us," Hadestown).

When a troupe of really, really well-meaning theater artists attempt to put on a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving school pageant, things get messy. Hilarious and poignant, this delicious play skewers everything right, wrong, and woke in America.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

D'Arcy Carden, Scott Foley, and Chris Sullivan

D'Arcy Carden

D'Arcy Carden and Katie Finneran

D'Arcy Carden, Chris Sullivan, Katie Finneran, and Scott Foley

Katie Finneran

Chris Sullivan and D'Arcy Carden

Scott Foley

Scott Foley and Katie Finneran

Chris Sullivan and Scott Foley

Katie Finneran




