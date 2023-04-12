Photos: First Look at D'Arcy Carden, Katie Finneran, Scott Foley & Chris Sullivan in THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Second Stage Theater's production of Larissa FastHorse's play, The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Tony Award-winner Rachel Chavkin, is currently in previews and will officially open on April 20th at Second Stage's Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Get a first look at photos below!

The production stars Emmy Award-nominee D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place," "A League of Their Own"), Two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off; Promises, Promises), Scott Foley ("Scandal," "The Unit"), and Two-time Emmy Award-nominee Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us," Hadestown).

When a troupe of really, really well-meaning theater artists attempt to put on a culturally sensitive Thanksgiving school pageant, things get messy. Hilarious and poignant, this delicious play skewers everything right, wrong, and woke in America.