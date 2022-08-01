Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Charlotte d'Amboise, Mark Evans, Alex Newell & More in the World Premiere of THE LAST SUPPER

With book, music, and lyrics by Jeremy Desmon and Jeff Thomson, The Last Supper is based on the film of the same name with an original screenplay by Dan Rosen.

Aug. 1, 2022  

Photos from the new musical comedy The Last Supper at South Orange Performing Arts Center starring Charlotte D'Amboise, Mark Evans, and Alex Newell are now available.

Get a first look below!

The Last Supper is the new musical comedy about five liberal grad students sharing a house in a conservative college town who, in their efforts to save the world, host a collection of their neighbors for a friendly evening of dinner and discourse. Things do not go well.

The complete cast includes Tony Award® nominee Charlotte d'Amboise as Naomi Day, Mark Evans as Dinner Guests, Alex Newell as Jude, Pomme Koch as Mark, Megan Kane as Paulie, Allan K. Washington as Luke, and Wes Zurick as Pete. Understudies include Josh Canfield, Jennifer Frankel, Cayla Christine Primous, and Alan Wiggins.

With book, music, and lyrics by Jeremy Desmon and Jeff Thomson, The Last Supper is based on the SONY film of the same name with an original screenplay by Dan Rosen. This world premiere production, now running through Sunday, August 7, is directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller and choreographed by Lorin Latarro.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $32-$52. For tickets and additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2188928®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sopacnow.org%2Fevents%2Fthe-last-supper%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. South Orange is a 35-minute train ride from New York City's Penn Station via the express Midtown Direct Train on the Morris & Essex line.

The design team for The Last Supper also features Lawrence E. Moten III (set design), Abigail Hoke-Brady (lighting design), Haydee Zelideth Antuñano (costume design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Duncan Northern of TINC (production management). Music direction by Brian Kennedy. Arrangements and orchestrations by Jeff Thomson, Brian Kennedy, Justin Hornback, and James Rushin.

Photo credit: John Posada





