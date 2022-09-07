Photos: First Look at Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, David Krumholtz & More in Rehearsals for LEOPOLDSTADT
Leopoldstadt begins previews next Wednesday, September 14 ahead of a Sunday, October 2 opening night at the Longacre Theatre.
Leopoldstadt begins previews next Wednesday, September 14 ahead of a Sunday, October 2 opening night at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street).
Check out rehearsal photos below!
Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours. The Financial Times said, "This is a momentous new play. Tom Stoppard has reached back into his own family history to craft a work that is both epic and intimate; that is profoundly personal, but which concerns us all." With a cast of 38 and direction by Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt is a "magnificent masterpiece" (The Independent) that must not be missed.
Perhaps the most personal play of Stoppard's unmatched career, Leopoldstadt opened in London's West End to rave critical acclaim on January 25, 2020. A planned extension due to overwhelming demand was curtailed due to the COVID-19 lockdown seven weeks later. In late 2021, the play returned for a further 12-week engagement. Both runs completely sold out and Leopoldstadt received the Olivier Award for Best New Play in October 2020.
Leopoldstadt will mark Tom Stoppard's 19th play on Broadway since his groundbreaking Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead opened 55 years ago. Stoppard has won four Best Play Tony Awards, more than any other playwright in history.
Leopoldstadt's cast, which includes several members of the original West End company and 24 actors making their Broadway debuts, will feature Jesse Aaronson* (The Play That Goes Wrong off-Broadway), Betsy Aidem (Prayer for the French Republic), Jenna Augen* (Leopoldstadt in the West End), Japhet Balaban* (The Thing About Harry on Freeform), Corey Brill ("The Walking Dead," Gore Vidal's The Best Man), Daniel Cantor* (Tuesdays with Morrie off-Broadway), Faye Castelow* (Leopoldstadt in the West End), Erica Dasher* ("Jane By Design"), Eden Epstein* ("Sweetbitter" on Starz, "See" on Apple TV+), Gina Ferrall (Big River, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum), Arty Froushan* (Leopoldstadt in the West End), Charlotte Graham* (The Tempest at A.R.T.), Matt Harrington (Matilda The Musical), Jacqueline Jarrold (The Cherry Orchard), Sarah Killough (Travesties), David Krumholtz ("Numb3rs," Oppenheimer), Caissie Levy (The Bedwetter; Caroline, or Change), Colleen Litchfield* ("The Crowded Room" on Apple TV+), Tedra Millan (Present Laughter, The Wolves), Aaron Neil* (Leopoldstadt in the West End), Theatre World Award winner Seth Numrich (Travesties, War Horse), Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos), Chris Stevens*, Sara Topham (Travesties), three-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Assassins, Falsettos, Burn This), Dylan S. Wallach (Betrayal), Reese Bogin*, Max Ryan Burach*, Calvin James Davis*, Michael Deaner*, Romy Fay* ("Best Foot Forward" on Apple TV+), Pearl Scarlett Gold*, Jaxon Cain Grundleger*, Wesley Holloway*, Ava Michele Hyl*, Joshua Satine*, Aaron Shuf*, and Drew Ryan Squire*.
* indicates an actor making their Broadway debut.
Leopoldstadt's creative team includes scenic design by Tony Award winner Richard Hudson (The Lion King, La Bête), costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by three-time Tony Award winner Neil Austin (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Company, Travesties), sound and original music by Tony Award winner Adam Cork (Red, Travesties), video design by Isaac Madge, movement by Emily Jane Boyle, and hair, wig & makeup design by Campbell Young & Associates. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Maureen Kelleher, and UK casting is by Amy Ball CDG.
Photo credit: Jenny Anderson
1st Row (seated on the floor, left to right): Shuf, Max Ryan Burach, Romy Fay, Calvin James Davis, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Ava Michele Hyl, Michael Deaner, Joshua Satine, Reese Bogin, Drew Squire and Jaxon Cain Grundleger; 2nd Row (seated, left to right): Caissie Levy, Betsy Aidem, David Krumholtz, Director Patrick Marber, Playwright Tom Stoppard, Brandon Uranowitz, Tedra Millan and Anthony Rosenthal; 3rd Row (standing, left to right): Arty Froushan, Jenna Augen, Faye Castelow, Dylan S. Wallach, Jaqueline Jarrold, Matt Harrington, Daniel Cantor, Charlotte Graham, Corey Brill, Colleen Litchfield, Gina Ferrall and Aaron Neil; 4th Row (back, standing, left to right): Japhet Balaban, Jesse Aaronson, Sarah Killough, Erica Dasher, Sara Topham, Eden Epstein, Seth Numrich, Christopher James Stevens
1st Row (seated, left to right): Jenna Augen, Seth Numrich, Betsy Aidem, Eden Epstein, Sara Topham, Colleen Litchfield, Corey Brill, Tedra Millan; 2nd Row (standing, left to right): David Krumholtz, Dylan S. Wallach, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sarah Killough, Matt Harrington, Erica Dasher, Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Daniel Cantor, Gina Ferrall, Anthony Rosenthal ; 3rd Row (back, left to right): Faye Castelow, Japhet Balaban, Jesse Aaronson, Christopher James Stevens, Charlotte Graham, Arty Froushan, Aaron Neil
1st Row (seated on floor, left to right): Aaron Shuf, Calvin James Davis, Jaxon Cain Grundleger; 2nd Row (seated on chairs, left to right): Max Ryan Burach, Michael Deaner, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Ava Michele Hyl, Joshua Satine, Reese Bogin, Romy Fay, Drew Squire
Tom Stoppard and Patrick Marber
from left to right, facing front: Gina Ferrall, David Krumholtz, Faye Castelow, Colleen Litchfield, Drew Squire, Brandon Uranowitz, Jenna Augen, Aaron Neil, Betsy Aidem, Caissie Levy; children facing back: Joshua Satine, Ava Michele Hyl, Reese Bogin
from left to right, foreground: Joshua Satine and Faye Castelow; Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz; from left to right, background: Ava Michele Hyl and Betsy Aidem, Colleen Litchfield and Drew Squire, Aaron Neil and Jenna Augen
David Krumholtz and Faye Castelow
Caissie Levy and Tedra Millan (foreground); Colleen Litchfield and Daniel Cantor (background)
Seth Numrich, Sara Topham, Matt Harrington, Japhet Balaban
Seth Numrich and director Patrick Marber
Jesse Aaronson, Tedra Millan, and Seth Numrich
from left to right: Daniel Cantor, Jesse Aaronson, Faye Castelow (foreground), Colleen Litchfield, Gina Ferrall, Tedra Millan (background/at table), Seth Numrich (foreground)
Japhet Balaban and Eden Epstein
Gina Ferrall and David Krumholtz
Faye Castelow and David Krumholtz
Tedra Millan and Seth Numrich (foreground); Caissie Levy (center) and Aaron Neil (background)
Jesse Aaronson (background), Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Seth Numrich (background), Michael Deaner, Corey Brill, director Patrick Marber
Sara Topham (facing away), Colleen Litchfield, Eden Epstein (front), Matt Harrington, Gina Ferrall, Jesse Aaronson
from left to right, behind table: Faye Castelow, Colleen Litchfield, Drew Squire, Brandon Uranowitz, Jenna Augen, Aaron Neil; in front of table: Ava Michele Hyl, Reese Bogin, Betsy Aidem
Aaron Neil and Anthony Rosenthal
Eden Epstein, Max Ryan Burach, Colleen Litchfield