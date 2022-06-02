Photos: First Look at Billy Porter Directing ANYTHING'S POSSIBLE

Prime Video has released a first look at Billy Porter's film directorial debut, Anything's Possible. The new film will stream globally on July 22.

The film stars Renée Elise Goldsberry, Eva Reign, and Abubakr Ali. The film will feature music by Leo Birenberg. The soundtrack, which will be released on on Republic Records, will be executive produced by Billy Porter and Justin Tranter.

Anything's Possible is a delightfully modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates through senior year.

When her classmate Khal gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love.

Watch the trailer for the new film here:

Photo credit: Tony Rivetti

Eva Reign and Billy Porter

Billy Porter, Kelly Lamor Wilson, and Eva Reign

Eva Reign and Abubakr Ali

Eva Reign and Abubakr Ali