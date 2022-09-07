Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER
THE MASKED SINGER to Host Andrew Lloyd Webber-Themed Episode

The Masked singer returns for its eighth season on Wednesday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Sep. 07, 2022  

THE MASKED SINGER has announced new plans for its highly-anticipated eighth season, which is set to kick off on Wednesday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Season Eight will introduce all-new themed episodes, including an "Andrew Lloyd Webber Night." The episode will also feature an appearance by Andrew Lloyd Webber, himself.

The theme will be weaved throughout the performers' song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, set design...and may even provide clues as to WHO is under the mask!

Get a first look at Webber and The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong in a new teaser trailer for the upcoming season below!

The new season also welcomes celebrity guest appearances (unmasked!) by stars such as Donny Osmond, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E. and Drew Carey!

Other themed nights will include "Vegas Night," "Comedy Roast," "Hall Of Fame," "Muppets Night," "TV Themes," "'90s Night," "Thanksgiving" and "Fright Night."

Each episode will feature several jaw-dropping performances by intricately disguised celebrities, but for the first time ever, only one contestant will move on from each episode. The studio audience will vote for their favorite, and the singer with the least amount of votes will unmask mid-show!

That celebrity will get a front row seat in THE MASKED SINGER VIP section to watch the rest of the competition and the second unmasking. For the first time ever, they won't have to wait to find out what celebrity they were competing against!

Next, the Top Two singers face off in a Battle Royale performance of the same song. The winner will be crowned the KING or Queen of THE MASKED SINGER and move on to the next week's episode against new competition, and the other will unmask! The three finalists left standing after each round will compete in the Semi-Finals.

This season will feature more celebrity contestants than any other season, clocking in at 22 Masked Singers! New celebrities will be introduced every single week, disguised in costumes that include "Bride," "Avocado," "Venus Fly Trap," "Sir Bugaboo," "Scarecrow," "Hedgehog," "Mummies" - and many more to be announced!

The Season Eight contestants boast a combined 32 Grammy Nominations, 16 Emmy Wins, 8 Gold Albums, 4 Golden Globe Nominations, 42 Books, 10 Teen Choice Awards, and 5 Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. MaskVerse, the official Masked Singer NFT Marketplace, is also back to launch a limited-edition Mask Pass which unlocks exclusive access to additional clues, behind the scenes content, celebrity interviews, and more bringing fans closer to the show like never before.

Last season THE MASKED SINGER averaged a 1.2 Live + 7 Day rating among Adults 18-49 and 7.7 million multiplatform viewers, marking FOX's largest unscripted cross-platform audience.

THE MASKED SINGER is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Gladys Knight, Jewel, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, En Vogue, Jojo Siwa, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Wayne Brady, Nick Lachey, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick and many, many more!

THE MASKED SINGER is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Nick Cannon serve as executive producers. James Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

Watch a preview of the upcoming season of The Masked Singer here:

