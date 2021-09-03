Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at All New Photos of FROZEN in London

pixeltracker

The production will officially open at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 8 September 2021. 

Sep. 3, 2021  

All new photos have been released for the West End production of Frozen, which began previews on 27 August, and will officially open at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 8 September 2021.

Check out the photos below!

Frozen features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, Frozen is directed by Michael Grandage.

The full cast for the production is Samantha Barks (Elsa), Stephanie McKeon (Anna), Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall; with Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Hannah Fairclough, Danielle Fiamanya, Chris Fung, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor, Jemma Revell, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Kerry Spark, Isabel Snaas, Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside.

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, expands upon and deepens the tale's indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen
Stephanie McKeon and Oliver Ormson

Frozen
Stephanie McKeon and Obioma Ugoala

Frozen
Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon

Frozen
Samantha Barks and cast

Frozen
Samantha Barks

Frozen
Craig Gallivan

Frozen
Obioma Ugoala

Frozen

Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler

More Hot Stories For You