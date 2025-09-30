CAROLINE Extended for a Final Time at MCC Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The World Premiere of Caroline has been extended for a second and final time at MCC Theater. Previously extended through November 2, the production will now close on November 16, 2025.

Caroline is by Preston Max Allen, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, and began previews on Saturday September 13, with an opening night set for tonight, Tuesday September 30, at MCC Theater’s Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater.

When Maddie is forced to seek the help of her long-estranged mother, she finds herself unable to shield her daughter Caroline from the inescapable circumstances that fractured their family. A world premiere play by Preston Max Allen, directed by Tony Award-winner David Cromer, Caroline is a luminous and intimate story about the possibility of redemption and the complex relationships between generations of mothers and daughters.

The cast of Caroline features Amy Landecker (Bug, “Transparent”) as Rhea, River Lipe-Smith (Geva Theatre’s A Christmas Carol) as Caroline, and Chloë Grace Moretz (“The Peripheral,” The Miseducation of Cameron Post) as Maddie.

Caroline features Scenic Design by Lee Jellinek (Oklahoma!), Costume Design by David Hyman (The Sound Inside), Lighting Design by Tyler Micoleau (Buena Vista Social Club), Sound Design by Christopher Darbassie (Camp Siegfried), and Voice, Text, and Dialect Coaching by Gigi Buffington (MCC’s Trophy Boys). Suki Tsujimoto is the Make-up Designer and Samantha Shoffner (MCC’s Trophy Boys) is the Props Supervisor. Nicole Johnson, Em Chester / Harriet Tubman Effect is the DEI Consultant and Kelly A. Martindale (Real Women Have Curves) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office and Caparelliotis Casting.

The performance schedule for Caroline is as follows: Tuesdays - Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; and Sundays at 1pm. Exceptions: There will be additional performances on Thursdays October 9, 30, & November 13 at 2pm and Sundays October 5, 26, & November 9 at 6pm.

MCC Theater will host Community Forums on October 11 ("Parenting Politicized Identities") and 23 ("The Road to Recovery"). A post-show Audience Conversation will be held on October 2 (“The Cost of Comfort”). Post-show Cast/Creative Talkbacks will be held on October 3, 14, and 22. An Open Caption Performance will be held on October 10.