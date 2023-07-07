Photos: FUNNY GIRL Celebrates 500 Broadway Performances With A Visit From Carvel!

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, running through September on Broadway.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

4 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 4 Broadway Shows Close Today
What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical? Photo 2 What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical?
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/2/23
Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - Where to Watch HAMILTON SING-ALONG & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - What to Watch!

The Broadway revival is celebrating 500 performances at the August Wilson Theatre with a sweet treat! The production was recently treated to a visit from a few Carvel ice cream trucks that dished out delicious cups and cones to the show's hardworking company in honor of the milestone. See their celebration in the photos below! 

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by 2022 Drama Desk Award nominee Ayodele Casel, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean and vocal supervision by Liz Caplan.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

Funny Girl
John Manzari and Guests

Funny Girl
Paolo Montalban

Funny Girl
Mariah Reives

Funny Girl
Liz McCartney

Funny Girl
Leslie Blake Walker

Funny Girl
The August Wilson Theatre

Funny Girl
Curtis Holland

Funny Girl
Amy Laviolette

Funny Girl
Amy Laviolette, Leslie Blake Walker, Kurt Csloak, and Kaitlyn Frank

Funny Girl
Amy Laviolette, Leslie Blake Walker, and Kaitlyn Frank

Funny Girl
Ephie Aardema

Funny Girl
Danielle Kelsey

Funny Girl
Daniel Beerman, Jeffrey Gugliotti



RELATED STORIES

1
Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL This Week After Testing Positive for Covid Photo
Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL This Week After Testing Positive for Covid

Lea Michele has tested positive for Covid, and will be out of Funny Girl this week.

2
Photos/Video: Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Photo
Photos/Video: Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL

On Saturday night, May 13, 2023, the cast and company of Funny Girl celebrated Broadway legend Tovah Feldshuh as she commemorated 50 years on Broadway. Check out photos and video from the night here!

3
Lea Michele Teases Next Broadway Show After FUNNY GIRL Photo
Lea Michele Teases Next Broadway Show After FUNNY GIRL

Funny Girl is set to close on September 3, and Lea Michele is already planning her Broadway return! 

4
Lea Michele Teases Possible Filmed Version of FUNNY GIRL Revival Photo
Lea Michele Teases Possible Filmed Version of FUNNY GIRL Revival

Lea Michele revealed that she hopes that a filmed version of the Funny Girl revival may be in our future! Michele, who joined the cast in August of last year, was asked by E! if a movie is in the works while attending Variety's Power of Women event.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Funny Girl Logo Pin Funny Girl Logo Pin
Funny Girl Logo Magnet Funny Girl Logo Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: FUNNY GIRL Celebrates 500 Broadway Performances With A Visit From Carvel!Photos: FUNNY GIRL Celebrates 500 Broadway Performances With A Visit From Carvel!
Review Roundup: CHESS Opens At The Muny Starring Jessica Vosk, Taylor Louderman, Jarrod Spector & MoreReview Roundup: CHESS Opens At The Muny Starring Jessica Vosk, Taylor Louderman, Jarrod Spector & More
Photos: HADESTOWN Cast Visits 'The Hadestown Heart' On View At SKY BLOOM At Edge Hudson YardsPhotos: HADESTOWN Cast Visits 'The Hadestown Heart' On View At SKY BLOOM At Edge Hudson Yards
Rush Tickets For THE COTTAGE Are Available Beginning TodayRush Tickets For THE COTTAGE Are Available Beginning Today

Videos

Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Recommended For You