Photos: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Returns to Broadway; The Cast Takes Their First Bows Back!

Freestyle Love Supreme returned to the Booth Theatre last night on Broadway for a limited run through January 2, 2022. It was created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale and they are the recipient of a special Tony Award.

Check out photos of the cast taking their first bows back on stage below!

The show features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same.

A $25 digital lottery for a limited number of tickets is offered to help fans get tickets. More information will be available on the show's website at www.freestylelovesupreme.com.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Kurt Crowley AKA "The Lord and Lady Crowley;" Tarik Davis AKA "Tardis Hardaway;" Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees;" Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé;" Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave;" and Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch."

Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run which may include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Alex Lacamoire and many more.

Photos courtesy of Carrington Spires/Marathon Digital