Photos: Erika Henningsen, Tina Fey, & More at 92NY Screening of THE FOUR SEASONS

Recently, Just in Time star Erika Henningsen, along with Tina Fey, Will Forte, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, visited 92NY for an advance screening and conversation about the new Netflix series, The Four Seasons. Take a look at photos from the event below!

The Four Seasons follows six old friends heading for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news.

Over the course of a year, viewers follow the friends on four vacations and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface. The show also stars Tony Award nominee Julia Lester. It premiered on Thursday, May 1, on Netflix.

Photo credit: Mark Doyle, Michael Priest Photography.