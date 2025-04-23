Photos: Elvis Costello Visits DEAD OUTLAW on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, music legend Elvis Costello visited the company of Dead Outlaw backstage after seeing the Broadway Musical. See photos here!



Written by David Yazbek, Erik Della Pena, and Itamar Moses and directed by David Cromer, Dead Outlaw stars Andrew Durand, Jeb Brown, Eddie Cooper, Dashiell Eaves, Julia Knitel, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders, and Thom Sesma.

Understudies include Emily Fink, Justin Gregory Lopez, Noah Plomgren, Max Sangerman, Scott Stangland, and Graham Stevens. Dead Outlaw is now in performances on Broadway ahead of an official opening on Sunday, April 27.