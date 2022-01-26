Photos: EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Celebrates Opening Night at Center Theatre Group

Go inside the North American premiere of the West End hit musical "Everybody is Talking About Jamie."

The show's stars "RuPaul Drag Race" winner Bianca Del Rio and UK star Layton Williams hit the red carpet along with the rest of the "Jamie" family, and stars including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Pamela Adlon, and more.

Performances of the North American premiere of the West End hit musical "Everybody is Talking About Jamie" began on January 21, 2022, at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre and will run through February 20, 2022.

Layton Williams and Roy Haylock (also known as Bianca Del Rio, winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race") will be reprising their roles from the West End production as Jamie and Hugo/Loco Chanelle, respectively. They are joined by Melissa Jacques as Margaret, Shobna Gulati as Ray (also stars as Ray in the New Regency film), Gillian Ford as Miss Hedge, Hiba Elchikhe as Pritti Pasha, James Gillan as Tray Sophisticay, David O'Reilly as Laika Virgin, Leon Craig as Sandra Bollock, Richard Appiah-Sarpong as Cy, Zion Battles as Levi, Ryan Hughes as Mickey, Jodie Knight as Fatimah, Harriet Payne as Bex, Adam Taylor as Sayid and Rachel Seirian as Swing all of whom were involved in the West End production. The Los Angeles cast also features George Sampson as Dean, Cameron Johnson as Jamie's Dad, Kazmin Borrer as Vicki, Talia Palamathanan as Becca, Simeon Beckett as Swing/Dance Captain and Emma Robotham-Hunt as Swing/Assistant Dance Captain who were in the UK touring production.

Inspired by a true story, winner of three WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical and nominated for five Olivier Awards, this funny, fabulous musical sensation has thrilled audiences and critics alike since opening in 2017. Fresh and contemporary with an extraordinary mother and son relationship at its center, "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" celebrates acceptance, belonging, the power of unconditional love of a mother for her child and how good life is when everybody is the best they can be.

Jamie New (played by Williams) is sixteen and lives in public housing in Sheffield, England. Jamie doesn't quite fit in, he's terrified about the future and he's going to be a sensation. Supported by his loving mum (played Jacques); inspired by local legend Hugo and his alter ego Loco Chanelle (played by Haylock); and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" features catchy songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, lead singer-songwriter of UK rock band The Feeling with book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae.

Photo Credit: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

Opening night curtain call of Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Center Theatre Group

Bianca Del Rio, Hiba Elchikhe and Layton Williams

Layton Williams

David O'Reilly, Leon Craig and James Gillan

Melissa Jacques