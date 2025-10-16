 tracker
Photos: Dylan Mulvaney, Micaela Diamond, & More Attend CAA's Women on Broadway Event

The cocktail celebration took place on Monday, October 13 at The Tusk Bar.

By: Oct. 16, 2025
Earlier this week, Creative Artists Agency hosted a Women on Broadway cocktail celebration in New York City. The event celebrated the ongoing contributions of women who are making Broadway and New York theater a success, both onstage and off.

Among those in attendance were Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown), actress Julia McDermott (Weather Girl), Tony-nominee Micaela Diamond (Parade), and Dylan Mulvaney, star of The Least Problematic Woman in the World, which is currently running off-Broadway. Check out photos from the event below.

Taking place on Monday, October 13 at The Tusk Bar, the event was produced in collaboration with 101 Productions, ATG Entertainment, CAA agent Joe Machota, executive Lia Vollack, and Wagner Johnson Productions. 

Di Glazer, Rachel Chavkin, Alice Whitley, and Kennedy Woodard

Di Glazer, Julia McDermott, and Rachel Chavkin

Emily Dunetz and Rachel Sussman

Jen Tullock, Dylan Mulvaney, and Julia McDermott

Jen Tullock, Sarah Stern, Eva Price, and Leigh Silverman

Joaquina Kalakungo, Chi Chi Anyanwu, Whitney White, Jocelyn Bioh, Miranda Haymoun, Patricia McGregor, and Kennedy Woodard

Kennedy Woodard, Ego Nwodim and Erica Lancaster

Kennedy Woodard

Micaela Diamond, Dylan Mulvaney, and Bella Crotti

Sarah Stern and Jenny Gersten

Whitney White, Ally Shuster, and Bess Wohl

