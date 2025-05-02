Photos: Dua Lipa Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dua Lipa recently paid a visit to the Broadway production of Oh, Mary! Following the show, she posed backstage with Cole Escola and the cast. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Directed by Tony Award Nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a twice-extended, sold-out engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway. At the Lyceum, it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week and has since broken its own box office record eleven times.

Since Escola originally departed the show on January 19, 2025, Betty Gilpin and Tituss Burgess have both donned the now-infamous bratty curls. Escola returned to the role on April 8, 2025, with other members of the original cast for an encore run through June 28, 2025. Escola has received an Obie, Drama Desk, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Award for their work on the show.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas