Photos: Disney Unveils Photos from New HERCULES Musical on Disney Destiny Cruise Ship

Disney has released new first-look photos from the world premiere of Disney's Hercules, the Broadway-style live musical from Disney Cruise Line. Taking place on board the Disney Destiny, the new adaptation of the 1997 film will make its world premiere when the ship sets sail for its Maiden Voyage on November 20. Check out photos here, featuring beloved characters like Hercules, Meg, Hades, and Pegasus, along with Michael Curry's impressive puppetry.

Also, be sure to take a look at new video footage of the show, featuring familiar songs like "Go the Distance," performed by Corey J. Bradford as the title character, and a rousing version of "A Star Is Born." The footage also features Michael Patrick Quinn as Hades, once again taking on the Greek god following his stint as Hades in Hadestown on Broadway.

This version of Disney's Hercules aims to stay true to the story and spirit of the original animated film with new musical arrangements inspired by the soulfulness of gospel music, with the energy of a pop concert. This adaptation features the well-known songs from the original film, in addition to "Shooting Star," a ballad originally written for the movie by Alan Menken and David Zippel.

Puppet designer Michael Curry is bringing to life some of this tale’s most larger-than-life characters through puppetry, building on the designs featured in Disney The Tale of Moana aboard the Disney Treasure last year. Developed exclusively for the Disney Destiny, Hercules will be one of three stage shows aboard the new ship, along with Frozen, A Musical Spectacular, and Disney Seas the Adventure. The Maiden Voyage sets sail on November 20, 2025, kicking off an inaugural season of 4- and 5-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean.

Learn more about the making of the new musical here. In addition to this adaptation, the West End production of Disney's Hercules is running at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Watch a performance from the show here.

Photo Credit: Disney/Steven Diaz