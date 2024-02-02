Photos: Debra Messing, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, Tovah Feldshuh & More Celebrate SHABBAT ON BROADWAY

Stars who took part included Julie Benko, Tovah Feldshuh, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Adam Kantor, and more.
On Saturday, January 27 at 9:30am at Broadway's St. James Theatre, the Jewish community and Broadway community came together to celebrate Shabbat with a free inclusive service that blended Jewish prayer, favorite showtunes, and more.
Check out exclusive photos below!
Broadway theatermakers who took part in the event included Shoshana Bean, Julie Benko, Tovah Feldshuh, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Adam Kantor, Danny Kornfeld, Caissie Levy, Camryn Manheim, Samantha Massell, Debra Messing, Zal Owen, Adam Pascal, Seth Rudetsky, Nathan Salstone, Broadway Inspirational Voices and more. Participating clergy will include rabbis and cantors from Ansche Chesed, Central Synagogue, East End Temple, Or Olam, Park Avenue Synagogue, Rodeph Sholom, Romemu, Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, Sutton Place Synagogue, Temple Emanu-El, Temple Israel, Temple Shaaray Tefila and more.
See performances from the event HERE.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Cantor Jenna Pearsall and Cantor Mo Glazman
David Strickland, Seth Rudetsky, Cantor Jenna Pearsall, Cantor Mo Glazman and Company
Samantha Massell and Nathan Salstone
Broadway Inspirational Voices
Cantor Mo Glazman, Cantor Jenna Pearsall and Caissie Levy
Romy Fay Rosen, margot weintraub, Eliza Smith, Sadie Silberman, Harrison Fox, Lincoln Cohen, Max Ryan Burach, Pearl Gold, Michael Deaner and Joshua Satine
Shoshana Bean and Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer, Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz and Roger Waltzmann
Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz and Danny Kornfeld
Nathan Salstone, Samantha Massell and Joshua Malina
Zal Owen, Tovah Feldshuh and Danny Kornfeld
Jackie Hoffman and Shoshana Bean
Shoshana Bean and Talia Suskauer
Pearl Gold, Michael Deaner and Max Ryan Burach
Allen Rene Louis, Ta'Rea Campbell and Shoshana Bean
Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz and Producer Henry Tisch
David Strickland, Zal Owen, Tovah Feldshuh and Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz
Bruce Glikas and Rebecca Kasper
Shoshana Bean and Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz
Allen Rene Louis, Ta'Rea Campbell, Shishana Bean, Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz and Eliza Smith
Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz and Rebecca Kasper
Talia Suskauer, Samantha Massell and Julie Benko
Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz, Talia Suskauer, Samantha Massell, Julie Benko and Producer Ruth Hendel
Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz and Debra Messing
Jon Lipitz, Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz and Debra Messing
Richard Kind and Debra Messing
margot weintraub, Romy Fay Rosen, Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz and Eiza Smith
