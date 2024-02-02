Photos: Debra Messing, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, Tovah Feldshuh & More Celebrate SHABBAT ON BROADWAY

Stars who took part included Julie Benko, Tovah Feldshuh, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Adam Kantor, and more.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

On Saturday, January 27 at 9:30am at Broadway's St. James Theatre, the Jewish community and Broadway community came together to celebrate Shabbat with a free inclusive service that blended Jewish prayer, favorite showtunes, and more.

Check out exclusive photos below! 

Broadway theatermakers who took part in the event included Shoshana Bean, Julie Benko, Tovah Feldshuh, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Adam Kantor, Danny Kornfeld, Caissie Levy, Camryn Manheim, Samantha Massell, Debra Messing, Zal Owen, Adam Pascal, Seth Rudetsky, Nathan Salstone, Broadway Inspirational Voices and more. Participating clergy will include rabbis and cantors from Ansche Chesed, Central Synagogue, East End Temple, Or Olam, Park Avenue Synagogue, Rodeph Sholom, Romemu, Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, Sutton Place Synagogue, Temple Emanu-El, Temple Israel, Temple Shaaray Tefila and more. 

See performances from the event HERE

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas  

Michael Mayer and Tom Kitt

Cantor Jenna Pearsall and Cantor Mo Glazman

David Strickland, Seth Rudetsky, Cantor Jenna Pearsall, Cantor Mo Glazman and Company

Talia Suskauer

Talia Suskauer

Samantha Massell and Nathan Salstone

Jackie Hoffman

Danny Kornfeld and Zal Owen

Camryn Manheim

Broadway Inspirational Voices

Adam Kantor

Cantor Mo Glazman, Cantor Jenna Pearsall and Caissie Levy

Debra Messing

Tovah Feldshuh

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Julie Benko

Julie Benko

Romy Fay Rosen, margot weintraub, Eliza Smith, Sadie Silberman, Harrison Fox, Lincoln Cohen, Max Ryan Burach, Pearl Gold, Michael Deaner and Joshua Satine

Romy Fay Rosen, margot weintraub, Eliza Smith, Sadie Silberman, Harrison Fox, Lincoln Cohen, Max Ryan Burach, Pearl Gold, Michael Deaner and Joshua Satine

Adam Pascal

Adam Pascal

Adam Pascal

Shoshana Bean and Michael Mayer

Michael Mayer, Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz and Roger Waltzmann

Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz and Danny Kornfeld

Debra Messing

Nathan Salstone, Samantha Massell and Joshua Malina

Zal Owen, Tovah Feldshuh and Danny Kornfeld

Jackie Hoffman and Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean and Talia Suskauer

Pearl Gold, Michael Deaner and Max Ryan Burach

Allen Rene Louis, Ta'Rea Campbell and Shoshana Bean

Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz and Producer Henry Tisch

David Strickland, Zal Owen, Tovah Feldshuh and Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz

Bruce Glikas and Rebecca Kasper

Shoshana Bean and Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz

Allen Rene Louis, Ta'Rea Campbell, Shishana Bean, Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz and Eliza Smith

Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz and Rebecca Kasper

Talia Suskauer, Samantha Massell and Julie Benko

Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz, Talia Suskauer, Samantha Massell, Julie Benko and Producer Ruth Hendel

Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz and Debra Messing

Jon Lipitz, Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz and Debra Messing

Richard Kind and Debra Messing

margot weintraub, Romy Fay Rosen, Director/Producer Amanda Lipitz and Eiza Smith



