Video: Watch Talia Suskauer and More Perform at SHABBAT ON BROADWAY

On Saturday, January 27 at 9:30am at Broadway's St. James Theatre, the Jewish community and Broadway community came together to celebrate Shabbat with a free inclusive service that blended Jewish prayer, favorite showtunes, and more.

Watch Talia Suskauer, and Zal Owen and Kornfeld perform below!

Suskauer performed the Shema/ Song of Purple Summer, and Owen and Kornfeld performed a song composed by Josh Nelson.

Broadway theatermakers who took part in the event included Shoshana Bean, Julie Benko, Tovah Feldshuh, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Adam Kantor, Danny Kornfeld, Caissie Levy, Camryn Manheim, Samantha Massell, Debra Messing, Zal Owen, Adam Pascal, Seth Rudetsky, Nathan Salstone, Broadway Inspirational Voices and more. Participating clergy will include rabbis and cantors from Ansche Chesed, Central Synagogue, East End Temple, Or Olam, Park Avenue Synagogue, Rodeph Sholom, Romemu, Stephen Wise Free Synagogue, Sutton Place Synagogue, Temple Emanu-El, Temple Israel, Temple Shaaray Tefila and more. (Participants subject to change.)