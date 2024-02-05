Photos: Danny Burstein, Michael R. Jackson And More Turn Out for the 2024 Kleban Prize Ceremony!

The 2024 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre lyricist has been awarded to Rona Siddiqui.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 1 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 3 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 4 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

The Kleban Foundation has announced the recipients of the 34th annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre. The 2024 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre lyricist has been awarded to Rona Siddiqui. The 2024 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre librettist has been awarded to Lisa Loomer. Go inside the ceremony in the photos below!

The Kleban Foundation presented the prizes on Monday, February 5 at 4PM in a private ceremony (by invitation only) hosted by ASCAP and BMI at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). Featuring musical performances from work by this year’s prize recipients, the event will be hosted by Tony Award winners and Kleban board members Richard Maltby, Jr. and Maury Yeston.

Since its inception, Kleban Prize winners have been selected by judging panels comprised of the theatre’s most respected artists and administrators. The trio of celebrated judges making the final determination this year were Tony Award-winning playwright, composer, and lyricist Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Elissa Adams (Associate Artistic Director ,Theater Latte Da; Producer, NEXT Festivals), and award-winning actor and playwright Chistine Toy Johnson (The Music Man, Pacific Overtures, Falsettoland).

The Kleban Foundation was established in 1988 under the will of Edward L. Kleban, best known as the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning lyricist of the musical A Chorus Line. Kleban’s will made provisions for annual prizes, which in recent years have totaled $100,000 each, payable over two years, to be given to the most promising lyricist and librettist in American musical theatre. For over 30 years, the Kleban Prize has recognized and honored some of the American musical theatre’s brightest developing talents. 

"The Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre is one of the theatre's most distinctive honors,” says Tony Award winner Richard Maltby Jr., President of the Kleban Foundation. “After the last few challenging years, Ed Kleban's legacy may be more important than ever in supporting the creators of tomorrow's American musicals. Ed Kleban recognized that theatrical wordsmiths have the hardest time supporting themselves while honing their craft, and so the Kleban awards are specifically for librettists and lyricists. It is notable that the Kleban Prize is not given to a specific work, as other awards are, but instead, it is given for work yet to be written. With a uniquely generous endowment, the Kleban Prize identifies, celebrates and supports promising writing talent in the theatre, just when emerging writers -- and established writers -- need help the most. Kleban Prize winners are going to define the art form for years to come. The Kleban Foundation is proud to carry on Ed Kleban's enlightened legacy.” 

Over more than three decades, the annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre has awarded over $6,000,000 to 83 artists who collectively have garnered seven Tony Awards (with nearly 30 Tony nominations), 59 Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, 10 Drama Desk Awards, nine Outer Critic Circle Awards, five Obie Awards, two Olivier Awards, and two Pulitzer Prizes. The list of previous Kleban Prize winners includes Lisa Kron (Fun Home), Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak (A Gentleman’s Guide To Love and Murder), David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo, Shrek), Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last Five Years), John Bucchino (A Catered Affair, It’s Only Life), Gretchen Cryer (I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road, The Last Sweet Days of Isaac), Michael Korie (Grey Gardens, Happiness), Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez (Avenue Q), Michael John LaChiusa (Giant, See What I Wanna See, The Wild Party), Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid) and John Weidman (Pacific Overtures, Road Show, Assassins). For a complete listing of Kleban Prize winners, see the list at the end of this document. 

2024 Kleban Prize winner, most promising musical theatre lyricist Rona Siddiqui is a composer/lyricist based in NYC. A Grammy nominated artist, Rona Siddiqui is a recipient of the Jonathan Larson Grant and Billie Burke Ziegfeld award and was named one of Broadway Women's Fund's Women to Watch. Her musicals include Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, an autobiographical comedy about growing up bi-ethnic in America, One Good Day, Hip Hop Cinderella, and Treasure in NYC. She is the recipient of the ASCAP Harold Adamson Lyric Award, the ASCAP Foundation Mary Rodgers/Lorenz Hart Award and ASCAP Foundation/Max Dreyfus Scholarship. She has been in residency at Musical Theatre Factory and Ars Nova. Rona also served as Music Supervisor of A Strange Loop on Broadway. www.RonaSiddiqui.com

2024 Kleban Prize winner, most promising musical theatre librettist Lisa Loomer is a playwright whose work has been produced at major theaters across the country and is taught in both Women's Studies and Latine Studies classes. Her recent play Roe, about Roe v. Wade, debuted at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and went on to such theaters as Arena Stage, The Goodman, and Berkley Rep. Other plays include The Waiting Room (Williamstown, Vineyard), Living Out (Mark Taper, Second Stage), Distracted (Mark Taper, Roundabout), ¡Bocón! (Mark Taper Forum) and Café Vida (LATC). Ms. Loomer is an alumna of New Dramatists and the recipient of The American Theater Critics Award (twice), Pen award, Jane Chambers award (twice), Kennedy Center New Plays Award, Susan Smith Blackburn, and an Imagen Award for positive portrayals of Latine people in all media. Screen credits Girl, Interrupted. She is the bookwriter of the musical adaptation of Real Women Have Curves which is currently running at the American Repertory Theater in partnership with the producers Jack Noseworthy and NAMCO. Current projects include the musical of Like Water for Chocolate and a new play, Side Effects May Include...about Pharma.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 



RELATED STORIES

1
MATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish Would Love To Write A Musical Someday Photo
MATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish 'Would Love' To Write A Musical Someday

Pop star Billie Eilish, who is currently up for her second Academy Award for the song, 'What Was I Made For?' from Barbie, revealed at the Grammys that she would be open to writing for the theatre someday.

2
Feldman, Jones & More to Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival West Photo
Feldman, Jones & More to Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival West

iTheatrics and the Junior Theater Group have revealed the full lineup of performers, adjudicators, playwrights, songwriters and educators who will take part in the 2024 Junior Theater Festival West.

3
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill

See photos from opening night of After Midnight at Paper Mill Playhouse!

4
Jennifer Morrison to Lead THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre Photo
Jennifer Morrison to Lead THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre

Goodman Theatre is presenting The Penelopiad by Margaret Atwood. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Born and raised on Long Island she still lives in the same town she grew up in.  She had a long career as a US Customs Broker and in her youth a cashier at a local supermarket but taking photos h... (read more about this author)

Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Takes Opening Night BowsPhotos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Takes Opening Night Bows
Photos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: The Cast of A CHORUS LINE Celebrates Opening Night
Photos: WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL Takes Opening Night BowsPhotos: WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL Takes Opening Night Bows
Photos: WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Off-BroadwayPhotos: WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Off-Broadway

Videos

Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
SWEENEY TODD
WICKED

Recommended For You