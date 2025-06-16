Photos: DOROTHY'S DICTIONARY World Premiere At The 10th Annual Women In Theatre Festival

The production is co-directed by Andrew W. Smith and Michole Biancosino.
On Friday, June 13th Project Y Theatre premiered Dorothy’s Dictionary by E. M. Lewis as part of their 10th Annual Women in Theatre Festival at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019), Co-Directed by Andrew W. Smith and Michole Biancosino. Check out photos from the show.
In this tender two-hander, an unlikely pair discover new ways to communicate through language, music, and the books they take out of the public library. Sparks fly when Zan, an angry high school student, is forced to work off his community service assignment reading to Dorothy, an ailing librarian. But each of them might just have what the other lacks... if they can only find the words. Book by book, they begin to form an unexpected friendship… just when they need it most.
The cast features Dana Jacks and Gerardo Navarro with Light & Projection Design by Courtney Smith, Costume Design by Summer Lee Jack , Set Design by Yijun Yang, Sound Design by Tauheedah “Tate” Abdullah, and production Stage Manager Jenna Arkontaky.
Tickets ($25 General; $65 Season Pass) are available for advance purchase at https://womenintheater.org/.
Photo Credit: ClintonBPhotography
Dana Jacks
Gerardo Navarro
Dana Jacks
Gerardo Navarro and Dana Jacks
Dana Jacks and Gerardo Navarro
Dana Jacks
Gerardo Navarro and Dana Jacks
Gerardo Navarro and Dana Jacks
Gerardo Navarro
Dana Jacks and Gerardo Navarro
Videos