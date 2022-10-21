Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Death Of A Salesman
Photos: DEATH OF A SALESMAN Welcomes Patrons & Friends of the Library of Congress

The evening included a tour of the historic Hudson Theatre and a Q&A with stars Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke in the theater’s Ambassador Lounge.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Death of a Salesman on Broadway welcomed patrons and friends of the Library of Congress, including the 14th Librarian of Congress and the first African American and the first woman to hold the position, Dr. Carla Hayden, to the Broadway reimagining of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.

Before seeing the show, their evening included a tour of the historic Hudson Theatre and a Q&A with stars Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke in the theater's Ambassador Lounge. On behalf of the Arthur Miller Estate, Producer Cindy Tolan presented Dr. Hayden a first edition of Arthur Miller's Salesman in Beijing - Miller's memoir of directing the play's first production in China - to be bestowed to the Library of Congress.

"Death of a Salesman is an important part of American theater history, and this production continues its significance with a new interpretation," said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. "It was an honor to interview Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke who provided insights into their portrayal of iconic characters Willy and Linda Lowman."

Following its critically acclaimed run at London's Young Vic Theatre and on the West End, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman is told - for the first time on Broadway - from the perspective of a Black family. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott. Together, they won the 2020 Olivier Award for Best Direction.

Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.

Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Wendell Pierce, Dr. Carla Hayden, Sharon D Clarke

Dr. Carla Hayden, Wendell Pierce, Sharon D Clarke

Dr. Carla Hayden and Cindy Tolan




