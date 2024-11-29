Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Yesterday on Thanksgiving, Macy's kicked off the holiday season with one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions: The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, as is tradition, Broadway performers hit 34th Street to perform numbers from Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen and The Outsiders as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes and the cast of Riverdance. Also in attendance were Idina Menzel, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Madix, and more. Take a look below to see photos from the performances and appearances!

To watch videos of the Broadway performances, click here. See Idina Menzel perform a song from Redwood and more here.

Photo Credit: Peter Kramer/Roy Rochlin/NBC

Riverdance 30- The New Generation

Riverdance 30- The New Generation