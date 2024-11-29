News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Take a look at photos from the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

By: Nov. 29, 2024
Yesterday on Thanksgiving, Macy's kicked off the holiday season with one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions: The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, as is tradition, Broadway performers hit 34th Street to perform numbers from Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen and The Outsiders as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes and the cast of Riverdance. Also in attendance were Idina Menzel, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Madix, and more. Take a look below to see photos from the performances and appearances!

To watch videos of the Broadway performances, click here. See Idina Menzel perform a song from Redwood and more here.

Photo Credit: Peter Kramer/Roy Rochlin/NBC

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Idina Menzel on the Bronx Zoo Float

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Ana Gasteyer, Al Roker

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
The Radio City Rockettes

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
The Radio City Rockettes

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Kylie Minogue

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Chlöe

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
"The Outsiders" Broadway Performance

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Idina Menzel on the Bronx Zoo Float

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Idina Menzel on the Bronx Zoo Float

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Brody Grant in "The Outsiders" Broadway Performance

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Brody Grant in "The Outsiders" Broadway Performance

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Brody Grant in "The Outsiders" Broadway Performance

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Brody Grant in "The Outsiders" Broadway Performance

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Michelle Williams in "Death Becomes Her" Broadway Performance

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Michelle Williams in "Death Becomes Her" Broadway Performance

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Michelle Williams in "Death Becomes Her" Broadway Performance

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Michelle Williams in "Death Becomes Her" Broadway Performance

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Michelle Williams in "Death Becomes Her" Broadway Performance

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
"Hell's Kitchen" Broadway Performance

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
"Hell's Kitchen" Broadway Performance

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
"Hell's Kitchen" Broadway Performance

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
"Hell's Kitchen" Broadway Performance

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Kylie Cantrall and the Boss Kids on the Brick-Changer Float

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Kylie Cantrall and the Boss Kids on the Brick-Changer Float

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
The Radio City Rockettes

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Billy Porter

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Billy Porter

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Jennifer Hudson

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Jennifer Hudson

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Ariana Madix

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Ariana Madix

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Ariana Madix

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Ariana Madix

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Ariana Madix

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Ariana Madix

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image
Ariana Madix

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ImageRiverdance 30- The New Generation

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Image

Riverdance 30- The New Generation




