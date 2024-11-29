Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER, Idina Menzel, & More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Take a look at photos from the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Yesterday on Thanksgiving, Macy's kicked off the holiday season with one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions: The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, as is tradition, Broadway performers hit 34th Street to perform numbers from Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen and The Outsiders as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes and the cast of Riverdance. Also in attendance were Idina Menzel, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Madix, and more. Take a look below to see photos from the performances and appearances!
Photo Credit: Peter Kramer/Roy Rochlin/NBC
Idina Menzel on the Bronx Zoo Float
The Radio City Rockettes
The Radio City Rockettes
Chlöe
"The Outsiders" Broadway Performance
Idina Menzel on the Bronx Zoo Float
Idina Menzel on the Bronx Zoo Float
Brody Grant in "The Outsiders" Broadway Performance
Brody Grant in "The Outsiders" Broadway Performance
Brody Grant in "The Outsiders" Broadway Performance
Brody Grant in "The Outsiders" Broadway Performance
Michelle Williams in "Death Becomes Her" Broadway Performance
Michelle Williams in "Death Becomes Her" Broadway Performance
Michelle Williams in "Death Becomes Her" Broadway Performance
Michelle Williams in "Death Becomes Her" Broadway Performance
Michelle Williams in "Death Becomes Her" Broadway Performance
"Hell's Kitchen" Broadway Performance
"Hell's Kitchen" Broadway Performance
"Hell's Kitchen" Broadway Performance
"Hell's Kitchen" Broadway Performance
Kylie Cantrall and the Boss Kids on the Brick-Changer Float
Kylie Cantrall and the Boss Kids on the Brick-Changer Float
The Radio City Rockettes
Riverdance 30- The New Generation
Riverdance 30- The New Generation
