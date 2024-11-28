Video: Idina Menzel Sings from REDWOOD and More at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier today, Idina Mezel and more of your Broadway favorites turned out for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Idina Menzel

Wicked Tony-winner Idina Menzel pulled up on the Bronx Zoo’s “Wondrous World of Wildlife” float for a performance of “Great Escape” from her next Broadway project- Redwood.

Menzel has previously performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2003, 2008, 2014, and 2019.

Cynthia Erivo

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo swung by to chat with hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker and to introduce a clip from the film, which opened this week to a historic $164 million debut.

Charli d'Amelio

Charli d'Amelio, who recently joined the company of & Juliet on Broadway, was a featured dancer in the parade's opening moments.

Cole Escola

Broadway star Cole Escola of Oh, Mary! also made their way from the Lyceum Theatre to 34th Street, riding a blinged out flamingo down the parade route.

Ariana Madix

Bravo TV star, Ariana Madix, who was recently seen on Broadway in Chicago, floated in on the Peacock float for a performance of "Lovefool" by The Cardigans.

Sebastián Yatra

Sebastián Yatra, who took his first Broadway bows in Chicago this week, rolled through on a Central Park float with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of New York to perform a bilingual version of, "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town".

Jennifer Hudson

And finally, the fabulous Jennifer Hudson, an Oscar-winner for Dreamgirls and last seen on Broadway in The Color Purple, closed out the festivities with a joyful holiday medley.

Check out all of the Broadway performances from this year's parade here! And check out our favorite past parade performances here!