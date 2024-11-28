Video: Watch the Broadway Performances at the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's the day of the parade, y'all! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, is marching down the streets of New York City for the 98th time this year. As is tradition, Broadway performers will hit 34th Street to perform numbers from Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen and The Outsiders as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes and the cast of Riverdance.

See Idina Menzel perform a song from Redwood and more here! Check out some of our favorite past performances here.

Death Becomes Her

The Broadway cast of Death Becomes Her brought its miracle aging cure to the parade with a performance of its opening number, "If You Want Perfection". Watch Michelle Williams and the show's glamorous ensemble perform the number following an introduction from the show's stars, Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard.

The Outsiders

Brody Grant and the cast of the Tony-winning Best Musical, The Outsiders brought the classic novel to life on the parade stage this morning! Watch as the greasers and socs perform their opening number, "Tulsa, '67".

Hell's Kitchen

The company of the new musical from music icon, Alicia Keys, hit the rainy streets of midtown to perform their opening number, "The Gospel" and the classic ode to NYC, "Empire State of Mind". Check out their high-energy performance!

The Radio City Rockettes

The Radio City Rockettes brought their iconic kick line back to the parade once more! Check out the troupe as they bring the magic of the Christmas Spectacular to Macys Herald Square!

Photo Credit: Macy's, Inc.